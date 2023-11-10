Travis Barker’s adorable bonding session with new baby with Kourtney Kardashian revealed

Travis Barker revealed the adorable way he’s bonded with his new son, Rocky, whom he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to TikTok, the Blink-182 drummer posted a video of himself drumming in beat to his newborn son’s heartbeat as he sat in front of the sonogram in Cedars Sinai Medical Center, which he captioned: “Practicing to my babies heartbeat”.

WATCH: Travis Barker welcomes newborn baby with a drumroll

The musician steadily beat out a drumroll to the rhythm of the strong and fast heartbeat coming from the monitor as a loving ode to his new son. The video, seemingly captured by Kourtney herself, ends abruptly as he stops drumming and asks her: “you okay?”

Regarded to be one of the best drummers in the world, Travis is rarely seen without his drumsticks. It seems even in the hospital as he greets his baby and supports his wife, he has found an opportunity to keep on drumming.

© Gregg DeGuire Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attended the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party

Some fans couldn’t help but find the clip funny with one person commenting: “That would've driven me up the wall” with a laughing emoji. “Kourtney has the patience of a saint. Congratulations!!!!!”

Other fans thought it was a deeply unique approach to bonding with your newborn, with one person asking why you’d expect anything less from the passionate drummer: “Didn’t expect anything less than Travis bringing drums to the delivery room. Hehe I love it! CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Another fan commented that: “This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. So beautiful.”

Someone even predicted that the drumbeat and heartbeat might even feature in a song.

The duo both reposted the TikTok to their Instagram stories to share the heartfelt moment with their followers and fans as an update as to how they, and their newborn baby, were getting on.

Sources confirmed that Travis, 47, and Kourtney, 44, had welcomed their son on November 4th.

The drummer revealed that they would be naming their son Rocky 13 Barker in the One Life Once Chance With Toby Morse podcast, where he casually mentioned he wouldn’t be able to perform a gig during “the week that Rocky’s due”.

Travis joked that the reason for the name was because he expected his son was “gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups”, much like the boxing movie.

He then explained that the baby would be born “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Both parents already have children, as Kourtney shares Penelope Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has two children, Alabama and Landon with Shanna Moakler.