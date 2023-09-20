Lessons in Chemistry: everything to know about Brie Larson’s new drama

The Apple TV+ series is adapted from Bonnie Garmus’ novel of the same name

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry is heading to the small screen with Brie Larson at the helm. The series, which has attracted plenty of buzz already, debuted its trailer last week – and it’s everything we could have hoped for. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated drama…

WATCH: Brie Larson stars in Lessons in Chemistry - see trailer

What is Lessons in Chemistry about?

“Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society,” explains the synopsis.

© Apple TV+ The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry will debut on October 13

“When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.”

Lessons in Chemistry release date

The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry will land on Apple TV+ on 13 October 2023. Following the series’ debut, episodes will premiere every Friday through to November 24, 2023.

Meet the cast of Lessons in Chemistry

Academy Award winner Brie Larson is taking on the role of Elizabeth Zott, a headstrong and ambitious scientist who finds her dreams dashed. Frustrated by a society that believes women belong in the domestic sphere and not the professional one, Elizabeth decided to speak out and challenge the limitations placed upon her.

© Apple TV+ Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott

One of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars, Brie is famed for her portrayal of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among her notable films, Brie has also appeared in Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, Room, and Kong: Skull Island.

Meanwhile, Lewis Pullman, who is the son of The Sinner and Independence Day actor star Bill Pullman, will portray Calvin Evans, the star scientist at the research institute where Elizabeth works. Film fans may recognize Lewis from Bad Times at the El Royale and Top Gun: Maverick.

© Apple TV+ Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans

Among the stellar cast, viewers will also see Aja Naomi King, Kevin Sussman, Thomas Mann, Derek Cecil, and Patrick Walker in the series.