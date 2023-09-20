Lessons in Chemistry: everything to know about Brie Larson’s new drama

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry is heading to the small screen with Brie Larson at the helm. The series, which has attracted plenty of buzz already, debuted its trailer last week – and it’s everything we could have hoped for. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated drama…
What is Lessons in Chemistry about?
“Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society,” explains the synopsis.
“When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.”
Lessons in Chemistry release date
The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry will land on Apple TV+ on 13 October 2023. Following the series’ debut, episodes will premiere every Friday through to November 24, 2023.
Meet the cast of Lessons in Chemistry
Academy Award winner Brie Larson is taking on the role of Elizabeth Zott, a headstrong and ambitious scientist who finds her dreams dashed. Frustrated by a society that believes women belong in the domestic sphere and not the professional one, Elizabeth decided to speak out and challenge the limitations placed upon her.
One of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars, Brie is famed for her portrayal of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among her notable films, Brie has also appeared in Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, Room, and Kong: Skull Island.
MORE: Best TV shows coming to Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon and Disney+ in September
READ: Bridgerton fans think they’ve worked out major casting for season 3 - details
Meanwhile, Lewis Pullman, who is the son of The Sinner and Independence Day actor star Bill Pullman, will portray Calvin Evans, the star scientist at the research institute where Elizabeth works. Film fans may recognize Lewis from Bad Times at the El Royale and Top Gun: Maverick.
Among the stellar cast, viewers will also see Aja Naomi King, Kevin Sussman, Thomas Mann, Derek Cecil, and Patrick Walker in the series.