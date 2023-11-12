Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's hard launch at Eras Tour concert – all the ways she pointed him out during her show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't living in a cruel summer anymore, as they've just gone as public as can be with their budding new romance!

The two stars unknowingly made things official on Saturday night, November 11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina when a fan captured a video of Taylor running off stage after her Eras Tour concert into Travis' waiting arms.

Fans began screaming when the 33-year-old pop star gave him a big kiss as they embraced and walked into the backstage area together, the biggest hard launch for their new relationship yet.

But, if you're an eagle-eyed fan, you know that the "Shake It Off" singer alluded to her new love interest and his presence at the concert after reports stated he'd flown to the South American nation to see her perform.

Many attendees shared videos on social media of Travis, 34, rocking out to Taylor's biggest hits from the private box as she commanded the crowd over the span of 3.5 hours.

However, her first nod to the Kansas City Chiefs player in the audience was when she performed her 2014 hit "Blank Space," and while singing the lyric "'Cause you know I love the players/And you love the game" in the chorus, pointed to the NFL star, who began cheering.

The biggest sign came at the end of the show, when Taylor closed out the concert with her song "Karma" from the newly Grammy-nominated album Midnights.

In one of the last choruses of the song, the lyrics go "Karma is the guy on the screen/Coming straight home to me," which Taylor slyly modified to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me."

The explicit reference to Travis immediately left attendees screaming, and Travis was caught on camera blushing and covering his face as others around him cheered him on.

Taylor will return to the Estadio River Plate tonight, on Sunday, November 12th, after her previous show, which was scheduled for November 10, was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions.

The acclaimed superstar took to her Instagram Stories to write: "I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew.

"We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert," she continued, adding: "Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!"

Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumors in September, after the NFL player first mentioned his interest in the musician on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

Taylor eventually showed his support for Travis when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with his mom Donna Kelce, and made several other appearances after, even bringing along A-list friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and more for a game in New York.

