Taylor Swift makes rare decision to cancel Eras Tour show over 'unsafe' weather

Taylor Swift has canceled the Friday November 10 Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Arengrina, over dangerous weather conditions.

The singer took to social media to share the news with fans, revealing it would be rescheduled for Sunday November 12. "I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert," she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

"Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!"

The decisiom comes the same day the singer found herself nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights, meaning the 33-year-old could now become the first person ever to win the accolade four times.

The singer has won the major awards three times previously; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She is the only solo female artist to have ever won three times, with the otherr winners Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.