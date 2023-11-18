Gisele Bündchen shares glowing swimsuit photo as she reflects on heartbreak and 'silent struggles'

Gisele Bündchen is giving her fans a gentle reminder to share kindness with each other, and looking incredibly radiant while he's at it!

With less than two months left to the year, the Brazilian supermodel is encouraging both herself and fans to remain present, and left her followers inspired for the weekend ahead.

Since her shocking split from Tom Brady last year, the doting mom has been candid about her year in transition, often sharing radiant photos and motivational messages on social media. The former pair tied the knot in 2009 before their October 2022 split; they share kids Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, ten.

On Saturday, Gisele took to Instagram and shared a glowing photo of herself at the beach, sporting a chic black swimsuit as she looked peacefully towards the ocean at peak golden hour.

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about," she wrote in her caption, adding: "We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs…"

"As we go about our daily routine," she continued, noting: "We may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture."

She ultimately reminded her fans: "I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today," before sharing the same touching message in her native Portuguese.

Her followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post to share their appreciation for Gisele, with one writing: "The caption really shows what kind of person you are! We love you so much Gisele, you are an amazing human being," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful soul," and: "This is so true. Thank you for this," as well as: "I really admire you Gisele for being a very human person. May God enlighten you always," plus another one added: "Golden rule for everyone's life!"

© Getty Gisele has been thriving in her new single status

In the past year, Gisele has been adjusting to her new life in Miami, and she is loving it. She initially moved to Tampa after a decade of living in Boston, when her ex Tom made the unexpected, headline-making decision to retire from the New England Patriots, before unretiring and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He officially retired, for good, in February of this year.

© Instagram Gisele and Tom had two kids together, plus raised the former NFL star's son with ex Bridget Moynahan, Jack

Back in May, while attending the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation, the doting mom gushed to People about her new life in Miami, saying: "I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com The model lives in an impressive Miami area mansion

"I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that," she went on, before noting that geographically, it has made it easier to see her family in Brazil, and for them to visit.

"It also is easier to go to Brazil from here," she said, and that it makes her "so happy" that her siblings, twin Patricia, and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, "visit a lot more now."

