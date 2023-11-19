Amy Robach, 50, looks phenomenal in age-defying selfie ahead of relationship milestone with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has shared a beautiful new selfie on social media during a reflective morning in New York City.

The former Good Morning America star took to Instagram over the weekend to post a photo of herself resting against the window in what looks to be her apartment in New York City, with a gorgeous backdrop of the city's iconic skyscrapers. "Early sunsets," Amy, 50, simply captioned the post.

The mother-of-two looked gorgeous in the picture, wearing minimal makeup, and with her blond hair styled in a bouncy blowdry.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos reacts to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair

The image received a mass of complimentary remarks shortly after Amy posted it, including "pretty lady," and "beautiful".

The star is gearing up for a new milestone with her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, as they prepare to mark their first Thanksgiving together as a couple.

Amy Robach shared a gorgeous selfie from her NYC apartment

What's more, they are also getting ready for the launch of their new podcast show, Amy & T.J., which will be released on December 5.

The podcast promises to share the couple's side of events, following on from their infamous departure from ABC at the start of the year, which occurred after they were caught having an extra-marital affair.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are preparing to celebrate their first Thanksgiving together

At the time, Amy had been married to actor Andrew Shue for 12 years, while T.J. had been married to wife Marilee Fiebig, for the same amount of time. On November 1, the couple shared identical posts on social media announcing the news of their podcast.

Their statements read: "How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore Amy & T.J." December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard."

The message was accompanied by a loved-up photo of the pair. Amy looked stylish dressed in a lace top and jeans, while T.J. looked smart in a white shirt and grey waistcoat.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are returning to the spotlight on December 5

That same day, alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Instagram Stories which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits.

"'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at the New York Marathon

December 5 2022 was the exact date that Amy and T.J. were taken off air on GMA3 after the news of their extra-marital affair made headlines.

While Amy and T.J.'s former colleagues haven't said too much about the couple since their departure, it's clear that Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer are both still in touch with Amy, as they both shared supportive messages on her Instagram after she ran the New York Marathon with T.J. earlier in the month.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.