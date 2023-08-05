Jamie Foxx apologizes to Jewish community after being accused of anti-semitic Instagram post

Many have defended Jamie, calling on others to acknowledge the context of the post

Jamie Foxx has apologized to the Jewish community after posting an Instagram meme that appeared to accuse Jews of killing Jesus and hinted that they would do the same to others. "They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?" the meme read, although Jamie added the hashtag #fakefriends.

However he later deleted it and on August 5 2023 he apologized and clarified his intentions, acknowledging that his "choice of words" had caused offence.

© Instagram Jamie Foxx apologized to the Jewish community

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with "they" not anything more," he wrote.

"I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended," he concluded.

© Instagram Jamie Foxx was accused of antisemitism with this post

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston also got caught up in the scandal after an Instagram account's screengrab appeared to show her name on the likes list. But she denied she had intentionally or accidentally liked the post, and took to Instagram to issue a stark message to her fans.

"I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period," she wrote.

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston denied she had liked the post

The antisemitic myth that Jews are responsible for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ has long been refuted by the Catholic and Protestant churches, but the charge remains as a way for many to justify anti-semitic behavior.

However many have defended Jamie, calling on others to acknowledge the context of the post and to read the hashtags which make it clear he was referencing the betrayal of Jesus by his apostle Judas.

Jamie's statement comes after a terrifying few months, after being rushed to hospital following a mysterious medical diagnosis. In a new video he recently claimed he had "been to hell and back," and although he didn't share any further details of his health, he thanked his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne, for saving his life, along with God and "great medical people" for pulling him through.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and you know, they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out. They protected me," he said. "And that's what I hope everyone could have in moments like these."

WATCH: Jamie Foxx speaks out for the first time about his health crisis in emotional video

"I'm not paralyzed. But I went to hell and back," he added, denying reports made by some. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he continued, thanking his fans for their support.

"I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

© Getty Images Jamie thanked Corinne (left) and his sister

In the video Jamie was seen crying, but he said he was not afraid to show his emotions, adding: "I know they talk about people crying on videos, [how] you can do a take two. I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is.

"If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out. But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make. I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man."