Amal Clooney stuns in leg-lengthening pants and killer heels combo – photos

Amal Clooney is well-known for her glamorous red carpet appearances alongside her husband, George Clooney – but she looks just as sensational when she opts for a more casual chic approach.

The 45-year-old barrister looked elegant in a pair of off-white, leg-lengthening pants for a trip to Malawi alongside Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates last week as part of their joint efforts to eliminate child marriage.

Amal teamed her tailored pants with a pair of peep-toe heels that elongated her slender legs. To complete her ensemble, she added a black, three-quarter-length sleeve sweater which she wore partially unbuttoned.

As for her hair and makeup, she rocked long, loose waves and opted for slightly overlined lips with a nude gloss, bronze smokey eyes, and a natural blush on her cheeks.

The former First Lady also looked elegant in a monochrome patterned dress which she teamed with flat, black shoes. The duo, along with Melinda, joined forces last year and have pledged to end child marriage within a generation.

© Instagram/Clooney Foundation For Justice Amal Clooney and Michelle Obama both looked gorgeous

Photos of Amal and Michelle were shared on the Clooney Foundation For Justice Instagram account on Wednesday. The CFJ – which Amal co-founded with her husband – "provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses in over 40 countries around the world. It wages justice to create a world where human rights are protected, and no one is above the law".

© Instagram/Clooney Foundation For Justice Amal, Michelle, and Melinda all looked glamorous for their visit

Speaking of their work to end child marriage, Amal told BBC News: "It's been a really lovely and very organic partnership, and friendship, between the three of us."

Michelle added: "It is an issue that can be solved tomorrow. It could happen in less than a generation."

The three high-profile women also attended an event last week alongside influential leaders, including Graça Machel, to address the urgent issue of child marriage.

During the event, held at the Centre for the Book in South Africa, Amal shared her thoughts on the imperative role of law in eradicating child marriage and also stressed the need for global unity to rectify legal frameworks.

© Instagram/Clooney Foundation For Justice Amal Clooney reaffirmed her commitment to end child marriage

"We need to 'wage' justice; it doesn't just happen… More than 40 African nations have child marriage laws that do not comply with international standards," Amal said.

She further highlighted the severe implications of child marriage on girls' health, their vulnerability to violence, and the hindrance it poses to their educational and employment opportunities.

© Instagram/Clooney Foundation For Justice Amal Clooney, Michelle Obama, and Melinda Gates visited Malawi

"Child marriage impacts girls' health, increases her risk of being subjected to violence and reduces her educational and employment opportunities," she said. "That is why at CFJ we are looking for opportunities to change these laws and increase access to justice."

Amal also expressed her pride in standing alongside Michelle, Melinda, and local partners including Advancing Girls' Education in Africa (AGE Africa), Women Lawyers Association of Malawi and Girls Not Brides Malawi – all collectively working towards empowering women and girls to understand their rights and consign child marriage to history.

