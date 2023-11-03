Did Amal Clooney's figure-hugging dress inspire this copycat royal look?

Amal Clooney has long defined the style agenda – and it now seems even royals are taking fashion cues from George Clooney's wife.

The 45-year-old human rights barrister, who became a household name when she wed the Ocean's Eleven star in 2014, rocked a fitted grey pencil dress by Dolce & Gabbana for a public speaking event back in 2015 – and now Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been pictured wearing the very same look. The copycat outfit, which was pointed out by the popular blog Royal Fashion Police, proved the Italian fashion house never goes out of style.

At the time, Amal paired the smart grey tweed number with an eye-catching suede coat in a bold teal shade, ensuring her outwear took centre stage for a legal event at London's Frontline Club.

The timeless 'Grey Virgin Wool Turtleneck Dress', which retailed for $1,995, is no doubt a staple in Amal's wardrobe.

© Getty Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands wore the very same grey tweed dress as Amal Clooney this week

Fans got a good look at the dress when she took to the stage to support her client, former Al Jazeera English bureau chief Mohamed Fahmy, in his first public appearance since his release from a Cairo prison.

Queen Maxima brought the dress back into public consciousness this week when she stepped out to celebrate 30 years of parent support group Home-Start operating in the Netherlands.

© Getty Amal first wore the tweed dress for an event at London's The Frontline Club for her talk with Mohamed Fahmy back in 2015

The 52-year-old monarch kept her look simple and classic, opting for black patent court shoes, a leather handbag and an unusual brooch comprised of several shining black stones.

She added leather gloves, pearl earrings and a wide-brimmed velvet hat with fabulous bow adornment.

© Getty Amal styled her designer number with an eye-catching teal coat in soft suede

Queen Maxima and Amal share a similar sense of style. Both ladies have a penchant for a fitted, long-sleeved dress with a knee-length cut – functional for important business events while remaining feminine and elegant.

Hollywood icon George, who raises six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal, has waxed lyrical about his wife's style in the past, branding her dress sense "amazing".

© Getty Meanwhile, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands paired her D&G dress with a black stone brooch and velvet hat

"Since the day I met her, she's always had this insanely...it's eccentric, but it's fun, [her] sense of fashion," he previously told Entertainment Tonight. "She was teaching at Columbia, and she's still like, 'I want to wear that dress.' It's crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch because she has such great taste.

The Descendants actor also expressed his pride at seeing Amal wearing her traditional robes for court appearances.

"I'm always very proud of her when I see her speaking with her robe on. It's very impressive," he said.

Lebanese and British barrister Amal, whose work centres on international law and human rights matters, advocates for change on a global scale.

© ANGELA WEISS George has previously praised his human rights lawyer's 'amazing' style

She set up The Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016 alongside her husband to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world.

