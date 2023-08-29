Amal Clooney exudes timeless glamour in mini dress and towering heels to touch down in Venice

Amal and George Clooney arrived in Venice ahead of the 80th Venice Film Festival

When George and Amal Clooney were first seen in Italy earlier this summer, we knew Amal's stellar summer wardrobe would not disappoint in the style stakes.

The Hollywood royals touched down in Europe back in June, settling into their $100m lakeside botlhole in Lake Como for the summer. On Tuesday, the power couple ventured across the country to Venice, where they were seen arriving ahead of the illustrious Venice Film Festival.

Giving the term ‘airport chic’ a new definition, Amal looked breathtaking as she stepped off the plane in a thigh-skimming mini dress and towering sling back heels.

© Getty

The Lebanese-British barrister epitomised timeless elegance in the sleeveless shift dress, which boasted a boater neckline, a tailored feminine silhouette and monochrome floral print peppered across the bodice and skirt.

© Jacopo Raule Amal wore a monochrome mini dress and slingback heels

Amal, 45, was armed with a black leather handbag and oversized sunglasses as she let her chocolate tresses fall past her shoulders in effortless waves. George looked cool and casual in grey chinos and a navy polo shirt.

George and Amal, who started their enduring romance in Italy back in 2013, then boarded a speed boat to arrive at Hotel Cipriani, famed for its Michelin-star dining and unrivalled views of Venice's St Mark's Square.

© Jacopo Raule Amal Clooney is seen arriving at Hotel Cipriani ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023

The five-star hotel has established itself as an A-lister's haven over its seven-decade history, with Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, and Angelina Jolie among the slew of famous guests it has hosted.

It's hard to forget Mrs. Clooney's breathtaking Cinderella moment at the 74th Venice Film Festival back in 2017.

Dressed in a sweeping lilac Atelier Versace dress, Amal made her red carpet debut just three months after the couple welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 'Suburbicon' screening during the Venice Film Festival in September 2017

Her dramatic dark lipstick and coiffed faux bob added a dazzling burst of old-Hollywood glamour to the Suburbicon screening's red carpet, going down in the memory books as one of the star's most mesmerising red carpet looks to date.

© Getty Amal Clooney's lilac ensemble was spellbinding

Style fans, saddle up for another spellbinding red carpet moment from one of Hollywood's most famous power couples as the Clooneys gear up to attend a series of premieres across the week…