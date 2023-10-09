Heidi Klum's baby photos cause a stir as she celebrates rarely-seen daughter Lou on special day

Devoted mother Heidi Klum, best known as the first German Victoria's Secret Angel and a judge on America's Got Talent, has taken to Instagram to show an insight into the behind-the-scenes of her glamorous Hollywood lifestyle for her youngest daughter's birthday.

Heidi marked Lou's fourteenth birthday with adorable unseen photos with her 11.6 million Instagram followers and her other three children, two of whom she shares with ex-husband Seal. The singer also adopted Heidi's eldest daughter Leni in 2009 while the couple were still together.

© Instagram Heidi Klum has shared some sweet unseen photos of her daughter Lou to mark her 14th birthday

The model's Instagram post carousel featured close-up pictures of a then-36-year-old Heidi with baby Lou swaddled next to her, as well as endearing family photos of baby Lou being looked upon lovingly by her three older siblings - Leni, Henry, and Johan now aged 19, 18 and 16 respectively.

© Instagram Heidi looked the picture of a doting mother alongside newborn

The TV judge, who previously presented Germany's Next Top Model and Project Runway, captioned the heart-warming Instagram post: "Happy 14th Birthday LOU I love you with ALL that i got ."

© Instagram Heidi looked naturally blissful with new arrival

Heidi was married to Lou's father, 'Kiss from a Rose' singer Seal, for nine years between 2005 and 2014. Though rumours circulated about the cause of their high-profile split, a statement released at the time said they had simply "grown apart".

© Instagram Lou's siblings looked on lovingly shortly after her birth

In a 2021 interview with People magazine, Heidi said she shared a sweet common interest with her youngest child, Lou – Halloween. The model, who is known for her extravagant costumes and parties celebrating the spooky season, said: "I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there's only one that really is going for it and that's Lou", as she recalled her daughter's Anime-inspired costume that year with full makeup, hair, and accessories.

© Instagram Heidi with eldest daughter Leni at their Intimissimi launch event in Berlin

Heidi has previously shared photos of her blissful family life and in recent times has been known to take her children to her glamorous events. Eldest daughter Leni celebrated her and her mother's collaborative campaign with Intimissimi in Berlin where the pair looked fabulous in glam cocktail dresses.

© Instagram Heidi took to the beach with two of her children

The television personality also took to Instagram in September to share an intimate family photo to celebrate son Henry's eighteenth birthday and regularly shares personal snapshots of family holidays.

© Instagram Heidi shared family photos from Italian holiday

In August she shared photos of her family holiday where she described a moment driving around Italy with her children as her "happiness".

Though the mum-of-three frequently shares promo photos for the popular talent show alongside fellow judge Sofia Vergara and of glamorous magazine shoots on her Instagram, it is these sweet family moments that touch fans most.