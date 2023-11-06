Leni Klum looks just like supermodel mother Heidi in 90s inspired lipstick

Leni Klum, the daughter of iconic supermodel Heidi Klum, has undeniably inherited her mother's striking beauty.

With a radiant smile, mesmerising blue eyes, and flawless IRL Paris-filtered skin, Leni embodies the timeless allure that made her mother a supermodel sensation in the 1990s.

In her latest TikTok video she drew attention to her resemblance to her mother byway of her “favorite DIOR lip combo.” In the post her lips are beautifully accentuated by her favourite two shades of lipstick by the French luxury maison, for a retro supermodel-inspired shade that perfectly captures the essence of the glamorous era.

Leni Klum attended the Dior show earlier this year

Reminiscent of the iconic shades worn by supermodels on the runways and in fashion campaigns during the 1990s, the ombre-beige hue added a touch of sophistication and allure to Leni's already stunning features. The texture of the lipstick delivers a velvety smooth finish, enhancing the natural fullness of her lips and creating a bold yet elegant statement.

© Getty Heidi Klum attends Fifth Annual Victoria's Secret Spring Fashion Show on February 3, 1999 at Cipriani's in New York City

The makeup trends of the 1990s were heavily influenced by the rise of supermodels and the iconic looks showcased on runways, magazine covers, and music videos. Supermodel makeup was all about embracing a natural yet glamorous aesthetic, accentuating the features with subtle enhancements and bold statements. Lipstick shades, often in brown tones, were popular for a natural look, while deep reds, berries, and brownish hues made a bold statement. Lip liners were essential to define the lips, and gloss was sometimes applied to add a touch of shine.

As Leni wears this lip combo, observers can't help but be transported back to the golden era of supers. The lipstick's rich pigmentation complemented Leni's complexion flawlessly, adding a pop of colour that highlighted her youthful charm.

Back in December 2020, Leni, whose father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore made her modelling debut at age 16 alongside her mother for German Vogue's January/February 2021 issue.