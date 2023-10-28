Heidi Klum is so striking in Gothic feathered mini skirt

Heidi Klum, otherwise known as Hollywood's queen of Halloween took a leaf out of her own book when it comes to looking stylish through spooky season in an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, appeared on the late-night talk show wearing a Black Swan outfit of dreams. Heidi wore a black plunging strapless bodysuit, pairing it with a Gothic black mini skirt covered in feathers.

WATCH: Heidi Klum jokes with Jimmy Fallon before appearing on his show

© Getty Heidi Klum was stunning in feathers

Heidi really leaned into the Gothic feathered look, choosing to wear a pair of black stilettos with asymmetrical feather details - some at the toe on one foot, and around the ankle on the other.

© Getty Heidi wore her hair in tousled waves

Accessories really elevated this all-black ensemble. The former supermodel opted for oversized rings in the shape of a snake on each hand plus an enormous diamond ring on her right hand. Heidi also wore large sparkly hoop earrings. Not at all understated, but in the best way possible.

The mother-of-four was giving us some serious hair envy. Her highlighted blonde locks trailed over her shoulders and onto her decolletage in perfect tousled waves with a soft side fringe that completed the look.

© Getty Heidi wore feathered shoes too

She also tied the dark outfit in with her makeup, wearing a dark smokey eye with emphasis on the outer corners for a vixen look. Her skin was kept matte and that iconic 90s nude lip brought her appearance together seamlessly.

Heidi's bright red talons furthered the Gothic appeal of the overall aesthetic and we must admit, it is a welcomed change to see the TV judge in such a glamorous look so close to Halloween as fans have become accustomed to looking out for her extravagant costumes at this time of year.

© Getty Heidi Klum nailed the Black Swan aesthetic

The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared her look on Instagram, joking alongside the show's host Jimmy Fallon, 49, and saying that he needs to dress up for Halloween this year.

Heidi has worn some iconic Halloween costumes. Last year she dressed up as a human-sized worm next to her husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, who was dressed as a fisherman. He even helped his wife wriggle onto the red carpet and give an interview lying on the floor for a touch of humour.

© Getty Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz rocked a gruseome couples costume at Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party in 2022

The model has also previously celebrated Halloween as Lady Godiva in a shimmery skin-tight bodysuit, on a literal horse, a granny, and most iconically – Jessica Rabbit with full prosthetics.

When not offering all the Halloween costume inspo we'll ever need, Heidi is impressing in glamorous outfits. She got major brownie points for the seriously psychedelic bodycon dress she wore for a Californian outing. The dress mixed brown and blue hues and the star styled it with a khaki miniature handbag and matching court shoes.

© Getty Heidi smiled for the cameras

Heidi also looked red hot in a certain fiery blazer. The star looked killer in the bright red number, which she was spotted in on the way to film AGT, that was styled with red heels, a red handbag, and red sunglasses.

© Getty Heidi Klum was seen in stunning red dress

Red has been a staple colour in Heidi's wardrobe of late as the star also rocked a pair of crimson knee-high boots and a matching bag with a blue floral midi dress whilst out in Los Angeles earlier this month.