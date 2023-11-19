Heidi Klum shares risqué photo in open leather jacket and fishnets

Heidi Klum took a risk with her outfit choice for the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas over the weekend in Sin City, and by the looks of it, it certainly paid off!

The 50-year-old German supermodel opted to attend the highly publicized event in an oversized leather jacket, high-waisted booty shorts, and thigh-high boots with fishnet tights, all in black.

However, she upped the ante with her style choice by wearing nothing underneath her jacket, highlighting her figure while never seemingly at risk of a wardrobe malfunction.

Heidi accessorized with diamond jewelry, black sunglasses, and a chained black bag while her husband Tom Kaulitz was by her side, dressed in a black cable-knit sweater and pants.

Several other celebrities were spotted at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was won by Belgian-Dutch racer Max Verstappen (his third consecutive victory), and Heidi also got to enjoy a mini reunion of sorts.

Her other America's Got Talent co-stars were also present at the event, including host Terry Crews plus fellow judge and close friend Sofia Vergara, who attended with her son Manolo.

© Getty Images Heidi opted for a more risqué spin on the classic oversized jacket with shorts fit

Heidi recently stepped out for another exciting star-studded event, this time in Los Angeles, when she attended a Mariah Carey concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, November 17, as part of the singer's ongoing Merry Christmas One And All! Tour.

Other A-listers like Kim Kardashian (and her brood of daughters and nieces) were also in attendance, while the Germany's Next Top Model host came dressed to impress.

She shared clips and photographs of herself in her outfit of choice, opting for a sweeping semi-sheer and lace caftan in off-white, which featured feather trimming and beautiful lace patterns.

© Instagram Her husband Tom Kaulitz was by her side, also wearing all black

Heidi even upped her glam for the night, going for a smokier eye with rose gold shadow and flecks of silver glitter in her lashes to match the Christmas theme.

Alongside photos from the concert (and a backstage shot with the Queen of Christmas herself), Heidi penned: "Magical Night with the one and only Queen of Christmas @mariahcarey. Everyone on their feet singing and full of joy. Thank you for making beautiful memories with all of us. I love you."

Mariah's daughter Monroe joined her on stage at the show, which saw snow gloriously rain down on the audience, and she gushed on her own social feed: "Thank you for such a special night, let's do it again tomorrow!"

© Getty Images Heidi attended Mariah's Christmas show in Los Angeles on Friday

The "We Belong Together" singer's Christmas tour kicked off on November 15 in Highland, California at the Yamava' Resort & Casino before making its way over to LA.

After another show at the Hollywood Bowl, the tour will then proceed throughout the country (with a two-date appearance in Canada at the end of November), before making its way over to the East Coast for a final run of shows.

Merry Christmas One And All! ends with a bang on December 17 in New York City with a spectacular show at Madison Square Garden, just a week before Christmas.

