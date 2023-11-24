Kate Beckinsale leaves fans in tears as she makes emotional tribute

Kate Beckinsale marked Thanksgiving on Thursday, but the day was incredibly emotional for her, given that it was her first Thanksgiving since her beloved cat Clive passed away.

To celebrate the cat's life, Kate uploaded several incredible clips with the kitty accompanying her to waxing appointments and during car rides. She also showed off Clive's fashion sense as he was frequently dressed in an adorable blue jacket, and on one occasion had an orange peel on his head. And as you can see in the clip below, she even did a little dance with Clive right by her side.

In a tearful tribute to her late pet, Kate said: "Thank you for being with me through every single thing and loving me fiercely and unconditionally for almost 19 years. The gratitude I have for the privilege of loving and being loved by you is boundless. My god how I miss you, my Clive xxx."

The Underworld star's post left her fans emotional, as many admitted to tearing up to her words, while others shared their own similar stories. One penned: "I feel this! I had my boy until he passed at 18.5 years old. He was the best cat ever, literally grew up with me. Got to meet my daughter (and loved her) it's been 5 years since we lost him and to this day I still cry."

A second added: "Dare I say he was the love of your life, in a way? I feel your pain and heartbreak," and a third commented: "My lovely dog Sam died in May and I will never get over it,they love us unconditionally."

A fourth shared: "Thank you for being so open with your grief over your dear Clive. There are still people out there who try to say it's 'just a pet' when in fact it's some of the most important relationships we'll have in our lives," while a fifth posted: "Aww mate I feel you! I still grieve my little kitty years later."

The 50-year-old shared the sad news of Clive's passing back in June, sharing her grief and expressing at the time that she couldn't highlight some of his best moments as the feelings were too raw.

She wrote: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

While the cause of Clive's passing was not disclosed, Kate had previously mentioned that he had reached an old age. In a 2019 interview with People, the actress revealed that the cat was a recent cancer survivor.

Recounting his personality traits, Kate shared that Clive had a penchant for suitcases, boxes, and bags. "If you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out a bag, he's immediately inside it," she fondly described. To accommodate his love for these items, Kate provided Clive with a suitcase bed, which he adored.

Preferring feline companionship over dogs, Kate humorously commented on the practicality of caring for cats. "You don't have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo," she mused.

