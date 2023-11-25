Jamie Oliver shares loved-up selfie with wife Jools ahead of huge milestone

It's a big week for Jamie Oliver, who is set to make a huge return to the restaurant scene with his new offering, Jamie Oliver Catherine St.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated opening, the celebrity chef shared a sweet selfie looking rather loved-up with his wife Jools. "This is my wife @joolsoliver she surprised me," he simply wrote.

© Instagram Jamie Oliver shared this sweet selfie with wife Jools

The lovebirds have always been there for one another during each major milestone. They said "I do" back in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Essex, and later celebrated 23 years of marriage by renewing their vows in the Maldives in April 2023. They are now doting parents to five children.

Although it's not known where the image was taken, it seems the pair are gearing up for the grand opening next week. The restaurant, which is in the heart of Covent Garden, comes four years after Jamie's chain, Jamie's Italian, went into administration.

Back in 2019, Jamie expressed his sadness over the closure of his restaurants. "I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," Jamie said at the time.

© Dave Benett The couple have been married since 2000

"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you."

The new food joint, which opens on 28 November, will be steered by head chef Chris Shaill, who previously worked alongside Jamie for eight years.

WATCH: A look at Jamie Oliver's family life

Speaking about Jamie Oliver Catherine St, Jamie recently revealed: "The emotion of food, family and home is what I want to bring to life in our Catherine St restaurant.

"We want every single guest to feel cherished and welcomed, knowing they will be tucking into incredible food, made from the best ingredients, prepared with love and served in an inviting and comforting space. I can’t wait to open the doors, and welcome the public into Jamie Oliver Catherine St."