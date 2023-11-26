Courteney Cox sparks reaction after sharing throwback footage featuring Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox's Thanksgiving was no doubt bittersweet following the death of her former Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28, aged just 54.

But to cheer herself up, as well as Friends fans around the world, the Monica Gellar actress took to Instagram just ahead of November 23 to share a fun throwback video, which featured her late colleague and friend.

Courteney shared footage taken three years ago, which showed her pretending to be annoyed while talking to the camera from her kitchen in LA, telling her fans: "Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day.

"I'm feeling so thankful, but if I get one more [expletive] giff of that turkey on my head, dancing like a [expletive] fool, I'm just going to snap."

The clip then cut to an iconic scene in Friends, showing Monica dancing with a turkey on her head to a bemused Chandler, which was from season eight, episode five, The One With All The Thanksgivings.

In the video, Courteney then cut back to her in the kitchen, and started dancing with a turkey on her head once again. This clip was originally posted three years ago, but Courteney decided to share it once again this year.

She wrote in the caption: "Flashback to 3 years ago… Probably won’t do that again. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many making reference to Matthew. "Matthew will be looking down laughing," one wrote, while another remarked: "In memory of Chandler Bing, may he rest in peace." A third added: "This makes me happy and sad at the same time."

Courteney was one of the first cast members of Friends to pay tribute to Matthew following his death. She shared a throwback clip from season seven's The One With The Truth About London, which revealed that Chandler and Monica had slept together the night before Ross Gellar's wedding to Emily.

The footage was accompanied by a heartfelt message, which read: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

The Friends cast had previously shared a joint statement following the news of Matthew's death, and were also all present at his funeral, which took place on Saturday November 4.

Guests were reportedly left in tears at the end of the funeral service, when the actor's favorite song, Peter Gabriel's Never Give Up, featuring Kate Bush, was played.

