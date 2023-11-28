David and Harper Beckham's sweetest daddy-daughter moments revealed

David Beckham is a family man through and through. When he's not busy cheering on his co-owned Inter Miami FC team, the former Manchester United player relishes spending quality time with his mini-me children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Whilst his lookalike sons may have already flown the nest, youngest Harper is still very much a firm fixture on David's social media channels.

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of David and Harper's most memorable daddy-daughter moments. Keep scrolling for all the sweetest photos…

Cute cuddles © Instagram Power couple David and Victoria welcomed Harper into the world on 10 July 2011. To mark his daughter's fourth birthday, David, 48, melted hearts with a cherubic throwback photo of himself cuddling a tiny Harper. "Possibly my favourite picture of Harper of all time... four beautiful years with the most amazing little girl... Happy birthday big girl," David gushed in his caption.



Daddy's mini-me © Instagram Following in her father's football footsteps, Harper resembled her father's mini me wearing a navy and red version of David's iconic number seven shirt. In the snap, the youngster could be seen brushing her teeth on her tiny tip toes. Adorable!



Alongside the image, proud dad David wrote: "Teeth time a few hours ago and I walked into the tippy toes and the United strip plus a perfect plait [red heart emoji] does that get any cuter."



Bonding over butterflies © Instagram Bonding over their shared love for the natural world, the father-of-four enjoyed a precious moment with his daughter at the Natural History Museum in London. The daddy-daughter duo got well and truly stuck in with the incredible displays, pausing to swoon over the giant butterflies.



"Natural History Museum... The Butterfly Room if you haven't been there, trust me you need to go... But watch out for the HUGE blue ones," David eagerly wrote in his caption.



Kitchen buddies © Instagram David has made no bones about his passion for cooking. The former footballer is a whizz in the kitchen and is frequently seen concocting delectable dishes over on his Instagram grid. Like father, like daughter, it seems that Harper is slowly following in her father's foodie footsteps… Shining a light on his daughter's talent, David was quick to share an image of Harper prepping a special dish for her father.



"Easy like Sunday morning. My little chef [chef emoji] thank you for my bacon sandwich, watch out Chef @gordongram," David wrote in his caption.



Runway ready © Getty Images Back in 2019, Harper joined her famous father on the FROW at London Fashion Week. The youngster looked every inch the budding fashionista as she joined Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. For the runway spectacle, David doted on his daughter and sweetly placed a loving arm around Harper.



WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

Football fans © Instagram Back in 2022, Harper showed off her impressive football skills in a sweet video shared ahead of the Women's EURO Championships. In the clip, Harper could be seen kicking a football into a goal, before David chimed in: "Beckham steps up to take the last-minute free kick for the lionesses… she shoots, she scores!"



In a heartfelt message aimed at the Lionesses, David continued: "Hey girls, so I just want to say good luck for the final," David continued. "Thank you for inspiring my daughter and thank you for inspiring the whole country, bring that cup home!"

