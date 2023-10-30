Blue Ivy Carter's distraught reaction as dad Jay-Z considers major transformation that divides family

Blue Ivy Carter has a close bond with her dad, Jay-Z, who gave an incredibly rare insight into their father-daughter relationship during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings last week.

During a chat about the award-winning star's changing hairstyles over the years, Gayle asked Jay-Z whether his current style was the one he preferred the most.

Looking at photos of Jay-Z sporting a dapper short haircut, the star explained: "The caesar is my favorite look, the caesar's the money cut for me. I'm from New York. "We call it a one blade. But the caesar is what we call the money cut in New York City."

VIDEO: Jay-Z opens up about Blue Ivy's opinion on him in rare interview

Turning attention to the artist's longer hairdo, Gayle then asked: "But this is your family's favorite look? The kids?" Jay-Z went on to explain that his family was quite divided over his plans to cut his hair, and that Blue was especially reluctant! "

Rumi was the last one to sell me out because she was with me, I was like 'I'm cutting my hair guys, I'm preparing them for it, and Blue's just going crazy. She's like 'No dad, you can't cut your hair! It's part of who you are. And so they're fighting over this. I'm still working on it. I'm letting the world know," he said.

© Thearon W. Henderson Blue Ivy was not happy when Jay-Z told her he was considering cutting his hair!

The award-winning musician covered a number of topics in the rare chat with Gayle, which took place at the Brooklyn Public Library, where he gave the journalist an exclusive tour of the "Book of HOV" exhibit.

During the tour, Jay touched upon Blue's recent participation in Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, and admitted that he had "goosebumps" through watching his "nervous" daughter face the crowds.

© Stephen Lovekin Jay-Z is considering cutting his hair short again

On Blue's unique life - where everyone knows who she is thanks to her famous mom and dad - Jay-Z said: "Blue's been born into this world that she didn't ask.

She's been born into a life she didn't ask for. So since she was born she's been in, like, scrutiny and public eye, and everyone having an opinion."

He said of Blue's decision to perform on stage: "She wanted to do it. She wanted to do it the first night, and we was like, 'OK, if this is something you wanna do, you can't just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers, and go work. And she worked every day and watched her work hard."

© Kevin Mazur Jay-Z has had the same hairstyle for a while now - and his family love it

Blue has an incredibly close bond with her parents, who have managed to keep a lot of her private life out of the spotlight, despite their enormous fame.

Jay gave Gayle a sweet insight into his father-daughter bond with his firstborn during the two-part interview, telling her that the pre-teen hasn't always been convinced that her parents are cool.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Jay Z

"Blue, she's been fronting on me a little bit... but I catch her in the corner. You know now she asks me if I think this is cool, like my opinion on the sneakers she's wearing. She's come back. There was a time where she was like 'Dad!' I was like 'I'm cool! I don't know what you're saying. At your house, your parents are cool!"

Along with Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

