Holly Willoughby teases exciting news months after This Morning departure

Holly Willoughby has teased an exciting announcement as the star's wellness brand, Wylde Moon, confirmed that it would be revealing some incredible news on 1 December, just as the countdown to Christmas really heats up.

In a post shared on their Instagram Stories, the business shared a picture of a toy car carrying a Christmas tree and teased: "Keep your eyes peeled... Christmas is coming to the WYLDE Boutique this Friday." The announcement ended with a calendar button, so fans could make sure they were reminded when the time comes.

The button also revealed the launchtime of Holly's exciting news, with the timer primed for midnight on 1 December.

The mum-of-three has been keeping a low profile following her departure from This Morning, after an alleged kidnapping plot against her was uncovered, however she made a surprise appearance earlier in the month.

Alongside an array of stars, Holly featured in a new campaign for Christmas Jumper Day that was launched for Save the Children's annual festive fundraising campaign. The new campaign shines the light on second-hand shopping, swapping or upcycling. Despite the return to the spotlight, the shoot was actually taken during the summer.

Speaking about the campaign, the 42-year-old said: "Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it's so easy to get involved! "Simply put on your favourite Christmas jumper on 7th December and donate £2. You don't even need a new jumper to take part, you can dig out an old knit that you've had for years or go to a charity shop and find a cool vintage one."

It's not yet known whether Holly will appear for the new series of Dancing on Ice, which is already facing a presenter overhaul following the departure of her former co-host, Phillip Schofield. The presenter quit ITV after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" relationship with a junior member of staff.

Holly has the backing of her former This Morning co-star, Dr Ranj Singh, to return to screens as he told Closer: "Of course she will come back to TV. She's too good not to. I don't know where or what show, but she's so good at it, it would be a shame for her to back away completely."

The former Strictly star also revealed that he had reached out to Holly after her exit. Detailing their text exchange, he said: "I messaged Holly just to check she was okay. Everything that's happened with her has been really tough. We all reached out and just wanted to make sure she's all right. She replied and she's good."

He continued: "Obviously it's a really difficult place for her to be in and she made a really difficult decision, but the kind thing to do is to reach out and just check in."