Everything Beyonce has said about baby number 4

Beyonce and Jay Z are parents to Blue Ivy, 11, and Rumi and Sir, six, but are the Carters set to welcome another little one?

Beyonce and Jay Z left five years between their firstborn, Blue Ivy, and her siblings Rumi and Sir, who arrived in 2017, leaving fans to wonder if the Carters plan to add a fourth baby to their brood.

Following the birth of Blue, in 2012, Beyonde admitted to ET Online: “I definitely want to have more. I don’t know how many. God knows I don’t know yet,” a sentiment that Jay Z echoed, sharing he'd like to have lots of little ones.

Back in 2013, the 99 Problems rapper told Hot 97’s Angie Martinez that he would like to have “a little basketball team."

Beyonce and Jay Z have spoken about wanting a large family

The same year, Beyonce told Vogue: "When I was younger, there were moments where I said, ‘I’m not going to have children’…And then moments when I wanted four," so perhaps four is the magic number…

Of course, she has since welcomed Rumi and Sir, so who knows if a fourth offspring is on the cards.

In her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, Beyonce spoke of the difficulty she had when pregnant with her twins, explaining that she'd been extremely unwell when expecting Sir and Rumi.

"My body went through more than I knew it could," she said. "I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had an extremely difficult pregnancy.”

Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir turned six on June 14 2023

"I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia, and in the womb, one of my baby’s heartbeat paused a few times. So, I had to get an emergency C-section.”

After such a difficult time during her second pregnancy, perhaps Beyonce and Jay Z have agreed their family is complete – though the option of the surrogate is there if the famous couple changes their mind.

Beyonce was surrounded by surrogacy rumors following the birth of Blue Ivy, with fans suspecting she hadn't given birth to her daughter herself and had been wearing a prosthetic bump when she claimed to be pregnant.

The Destiny's Child star shot down the rumors, saying: "That was crazy. It wasn’t hurtful, it was just crazy. I thought, 'Where did they come up with this?’”

© Getty Beyonce once said she hoped to have four children

Beyonce's mom weighed in on the discussion too, saying: "I thought it was very unfair and very cruel that someone would think that someone would be that diabolical to keep up a charade like that for nine months.

"As a mother it was painful for me to hear the crazy rumors. And I even had people ask me, which was so ridiculous."

Whatever their decision, we hope the Carters are all very happy - watch the romantic video below to remind yourself of Beyonce and Jay-Z's love story...

