Taylor Swift wows in bejeweled gown with a high slit during star-studded appearance at Renaissance premiere

Taylor Swift makes the whole place shimmer! The pop star made a surprise appearance at the London premiere of Beyonce's Renaissance film on Thursday November 30, wearing a sparkling silver Balmain gown with a thigh-high split.

She paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks, Anita Ko jewels and wore her long blonde hair styled in Old Hollywood waves, with her bangs swept off to one side.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce" on November 30, 2023

© Kevin Mazur Taylor wore Balmain

The 33-year-old, who is fresh off her second leg of the Eras Tour, is thought to have flown into London earlier that morning, after spending several days in Kansas City with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Joining Taylor at the London premiere was best friend Blake Lively, who wore black shorts paired with a black blazer and accents of silver.

Beyonce, meanwhile, was joined by her mini-me daughter Blue Ivy, and the 11-year-old looked stylish dressed in a black dress and tiny sunglasses as she posed for pictures with her superstar mom on the red carpet. Her mom also wore black; a figure-hugging black diamante dress that featured a risque front split.

© Getty Images Taylor wore her hair in Old-Hollywood style waves

© Getty Images Taylor's BFF was also in attendance

It is unclear if Taylor was styled by her long-term stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, but her appearance comes just weeks after she was the star of her own premiere, as she rocked an ethereal blue gown from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2023 collection for her own film premiere in Los Angeles.

The dress - in a cornflower blue to tie into the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) - featured a statement floral outline, an asymmetrical hem and an most abstract twist on the ‘cut-out’ trend. She paired it with Cartier jewellery and, of course, her trademark bright red lip.

Taylor's appearance comes after she missed the world premiere for Renaissance in Los Angeles last weekend as she was performing in South America.

Beyonce had made an appearance at the world premiere of Taylor's Eras Tour concert film earlier in October.

© John Shearer Beyonce and Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour premiere

For Beyonce fans though, silver was the color of the evening after it became the de facto color of the tour.

In August Beyonce asked fans to wear the color in honor of Virgo season for the final dates of her tour over the summer, writing: "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22."

Beyoncé shares new trailer for Renaissance film

Slated for a December 1 release, two months post-tour, the Renaissance film will take fans behind the scenes of her world tour, as well as featuring footage of the performance.

Beyoncé has released several trailers since announcing the release of the concert film, but the latest version features more insight into behind the scenes of the show and offered fans an insight into her life as a doting mom as Blue and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.