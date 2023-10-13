Rachel Riley stuns in slim-fit trousers for rare appearance with two daughters

Rachel Riley was every inch the stylish fashionista when she arrived at the special preview event for Disney100: The Exhibition with her two daughters Maven and Noa.

The exclusive event, which was held at London's ExCeL centre on Thursday, saw many stars including the Countdown host arrive and pose for photos on the red carpet.

© Shutterstock Rachel Riley with her two daughters at the DISNEY 100 VIP Launch on Thursday

Looking lovely as per, Rachel rocked a cosy white knitted jumper which featured a Peter Pan style collar and black contrasting stitching as well as a satin bow. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of slim-fit black trousers, which had a bootleg cut.

With her blonde tresses left loose in sleek waves, the mum-of-two - who is married to former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev - amped up the glamour with rose-tinted cheeks, blush lips and subtly defined eyes.

At the event, Rachel mingled with the likes of Kimberley Garner, Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova, Loose Women presenter Linda Robson and Jessica Wright.

© Shutterstock The mum-of-two looked very chic

The exhibition, which opens to the public on Friday, is a celebration of the last 100 years of Disney magic, with never-before-seen sketches, costumes, props and more.

It's not known whether Rachel's husband Pasha joined her at the event, but the TV star recently got incredibly candid about their family life away from the spotlight.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Magazine in August, doting mum Rachel revealed how Maven and Noa are slowly learning to appreciate Rachel's love of Maths and Pasha's passion for dancing.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares sweet video of daughters - and fans can't believe how much they've grown!

"My three-year-old is literally asking for maths videos for kids on YouTube," she explained. "There's one that's a dance with numbers up to 100. And she's looking for numbers on the side of the road, like the speed signs or the road signs and she's shouting the numbers out, you know, getting excited about it and counting. Even the baby's going '1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11'.

"They're both really active. My three-year-old's riding a bike and she [was] on a balance bike and a scooter this week. It's just going before my eyes. But it's fun watching their little personalities and letting them try stuff, but just keeping them out of the road!"