Kate Hudson's rarely-seen middle son enjoys close-up with mom in heartwarming new video

Fans caught a rare glimpse of Kate Hudson’s middle son Bingham as the actress showed how their family will be celebrating Hanukkah this year.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Kate caught on film herself and her two kids, Bingham and Rani, lighting candles for the menorah.

Kate's middle son looks just like her

The actress captioned the video: “Connecting to love, light, miracles and peace tonight on the first day of Hanukkah Happy Hanukkah everyone”.

The video showed Kate with partner Danny Fujikawa lighting a mini menorah, as the actress clinked a glass of red wine to celebrate the celebration.

In another shot, her son Bingham, 12 years old, lit a match to carefully light a candle for the nine-branched candelabra. Kate also helped Rani, five, to put a candle in the holder as well, showing it that the celebration was a real family affair.

She hugged Rani and ruffled her son’s hair as they sang.

It seemed that her son, who looks just like her with golden blonde hair, was a bit camera shy as he tried to duck out of the frame while she pulled him in for a hug and kiss on the head. Clearly a sports fan, the 12-year-old wore a Manchester United soccer jersey.

The Fools Gold actress shares Bingham with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, whom she was engaged with from 2011 to 2014. While their relationship ended, Kate has made it clear that they have a “strong” co-parenting relationship.

"Matt is so wonderful—I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent”, the Glass Onion actress told The Sunday Times in 2022.

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she continued. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

As well as sharing a son with Matt, Kate has two other kids with two different fathers. Her eldest, Ryder, whom she had with lead singer of the Black Crowes Chris Robinson, is 19-years-old. Meanwhile she shares Rani, her youngest, with current partner Danny who she has known since she was 23.

Last year Ryder moved across the country to attend college - and Kate made it clear how hard she was finding it on Today: “All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I’m in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don’t hear his voice, it’s a big one.”