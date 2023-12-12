T.J. Holmes and lookalike daughter Sabine enjoy rare night out in new photos

T.J. Holmes spent some father-daughter time with his 10 year old Sabine as he attended iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 in Madison Square Garden.

The former GMA3 host’s daughter joined him on the red carpet, showing she’s practically a mini-me of her father. Posting a photo of the two on Instagram, T.J. captioned the photo: “Still my #BabySabine. #JingleBall”.

© Astrida Valigorsky T.J. spends time with his daughter Sabine

The two looked closer than ever as they were photographed on the red carpet, and it’s clear that Sabine is growing fast as she was as tall as T.J.’s shoulders. She seems to have inherited her dad’s eyes and smile too.

The 10 year old wore a baggy hoodie with Elvis Presley’s face on it and the word ‘Memphis’ on the arm, wearing her hair to the side. Her dad meanwhile upgraded from the typical red carpet attire of a classic suit by wearing a leather jacket over a white shirt and black tie for a more casual, cool look.

The former television anchor also appeared on the red carpet with his partner, Amy Robach. The couple looked loved up as ever, as they recently debuted the first episode of their podcast together, Amy and T.J.

© Astrida Valigorsky Amy and T.J. looking close on the red carpet

The podcast, platformed through iHeartRadio, ruffled feathers when first announced as it suggested that people might finally hear the couple’s side of the story after they were notoriously fired from GMA3 after their relationship came to light.

The announcement came a year on exactly from when the controversy first took place, which lost them their jobs at ABC.

In November 2022, it was revealed that Amy and T.J. had fallen in love while working on the morning show. Their recent podcast dismissed claims of an affair, instead claiming that they had both been separated from their partners when the news became public.

“We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings”, T.J. explained in the podcast episode.

Amy added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

It seems that their affair has come full circle though, as Amy’s ex-husband Andrew Shue was spotted with T.J. 's ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, amid rumors that the two might be dating as well.

Their kids seem to be doing okay as well with the family changes, as T.J. regularly posts pictures of his daughter on Instagram, showing that they still have a tight bond. Amy similarly gives fans an insight into her close connection with daughters Annalise and Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.