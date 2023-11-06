Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' children make show of support for famous couple following NYC Marathon – see photos

Back to where it all began! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have successfully completed their second New York City Marathon together, this time around officially as a couple.

Though the two were co-stars on Good Morning America's afternoon program GMA3 for several years, the two reportedly bonded while marathon training in 2022, which eventually led to their headline-making affair, a departure from ABC, and their respective divorces.

The two initially laid low in the aftermath of their affair being made public in November of last year, however these days they aren't afraid to show they are still going strong, and their children are all for it.

T.J. was previously married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig from 2010 to this year, and they share one daughter together, Sabine, ten; he also shares daughter Brianne and son Jaiden with his first wife Amy Ferson, who he split from in 2007.

Meanwhile, Amy has no kids with her ex Andrew Shue, who she married in 2010, though she shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annaliese, 16, with her first husband Tim McIntosh, who she was with from 1996 to 2009.

On Sunday, after successfully completing their 26.2-mile run, T.J. took to Instagram and shared a rare photo of his daughter Sabine, standing in the sidelines and smiling ear-to-ear, just as her dad ran past her.

In the caption, he wrote the hashtags for "cheering section," "baby Sabine," and "NYC Marathon," though he disabled the comments section.

Amy also got some love and support from her daughter Ava, an aspiring singer, who took to her Instagram Stories after her mom's big day to celebrate her.

The 21-year-old shared a sweet photo of her mom presumably inside their new NYC apartment, showing off both her medal and the bottle of Whispering Angel rosé she was about to enjoy, her kitchen counter surrounded by gifted flower arrangements.

Now that T.J. and Amy have their big marathon accomplishment behind them, they are headed for yet another big milestone: the release of their new podcast.

Ahead of the marathon, the couple announced that they were making their official comeback by way of an iHeart Radio podcast, Amy and T.J., which is out on December 5th.

In a press release, the two promised they will "get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture and everything in between," maintaining: "Nothing is off limits."

They added the podcast is "guaranteed to be informative, entertaining and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

