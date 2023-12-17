Alphonse Areola and wife Marrion Areola Valette open the doors to their stunning London home ahead of hosting their first Christmas

The halls are decked with boughs of holly, bows, beads, trees and twinkling fairy lights at the beautiful North London home Marrion Areola Valette shares with her Premier League footballer husband Alphonse Areola and their three adorable daughters. The French-born couple, who met 12 years ago in West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse’s native Paris, bought their “maison de rêve”, situated in an exclusive part of the capital, this summer – largely because its nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four spacious living areas could amply accommodate their extended family when they visit.

And next week that will be tested in spectacular style when 20 of Alphonse and Marrion’s nearest and dearest converge on them for a festive celebration to cherish.

Alphonse Areola poses with his children for Christmas shoot

“Our first Christmas in our new house is going to be so special,” says Marrion, 35, as she and Alphonse, 30, welcome hello! for this exclusive interview and photoshoot with their girls Ayleen-Grace, eight, Aymma-Lyse, six and three-year-old Ayva-May. “The girls love having all the family around and the atmosphere is always so great. Christmas is a busy time in football, so it will be so nice for the girls and me to have a houseful. Alphonse is also very family orientated, so we are all very excited about Christmas this year.”

Due to Alphonse’s football career, the couple have relocated nine times since they got together. While choosing to embrace this as “life enriching”, the former financial advisor, who quit her own flourishing career to travel with her husband, admits she is hoping this latest house move will be their last for some time. “It would be nice for the girls to be settled, but the reality is, with football, you never know,” she tells hello!. “I always try to think positive about it for Alphonse.”

Marrion is also embracing exciting opportunities of her own. Last month she was made official ambassador for Atelier London, the luxury clothing brand under the creative direction of designer Professor Jimmy Choo, and for jewellers Fabergé. “I am so proud of her,” says Alphonse. “She has always been an independent woman; always tried to be different to the stereotype of how many people think a footballer’s wife must be. She has always pushed me in a positive way, helped me see the best of everything, supported me... and now it’s payback time.”

Marrion Valette Areola poses at home for HELLO! Christmas shoot

His wife adds: “I was always in the shadow of my husband and I was okay with that. I never envied him because I have always been so very proud of him and wanted the best for him. Now, though, I have been given this wonderful chance to do something for me.”

Both are never happier though, than when they are at home with their three daughters. “People often say to me: ‘You have three girls, you have to go for a boy,’” Alphonse says. “But I say: ‘Guys, are you kidding? I am so happy with my girls.’ All the pink and the glitter and the Taylor Swift and Disney princess playlists – I’m all for that. Coming home to my wife and my girls and their cuddles makes me feel like the luckiest man.”