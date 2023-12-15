Blake Shelton shares relatable New Years resolution - 'Let's just say I said it'

Blake Shelton got candid about his New Years plans - and the resolution he hopes to carry through 2024.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the country star revealed that he has a very healthy new years resolution - he wants to quit drinking.

© USA Network Blake Shelton's show Barmageddon, with Carson Daly and Nikki Bella

Apparently this has been a challenge already for the singer, yet he's committed to the healthy choice for 2024.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," Blake admitted.

"I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now -- that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC Blake at the People's Choice Country Awards

Cutting back on drinking is a relatively common occurrence in the new year, as everyone suddenly decides after the holidays are over that they have drunk enough booze for the year already. Many people undertake Dry January as a challenge for the new year as a way to detox from the party season.

Forbes recently revealed that for 2024 only three percent of surveyed people agreed to drink less alcohol as their new year's resolution.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Blake with wife Gwen

Blake might find this new years resolution difficult to complete as he hosts the show Barmageddon with long-time friend and Today show anchor Carson Daly. The two met while working on The Voice, and together they host the bar-themed game show in which two celebrities compete in five pub games.

Yet despite his aims to cut back on booze in 2024, Blake's plans for New Years Eve remain low key. The 'God's Country' singer plans on staying at home with wife Gwen Stefani. The quiet, homely plans sound completely at odds with the typical drunken idea of how New Years should be celebrated - and as a result completely refreshing.

“If we’re at home during New Year’s Eve, we’re probably going to bed before it even happens," he said.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani’s sneak peek into Thanksgiving with Blake Shelton

Blake married Gwen in 2021, and he became stepfather to the No Doubt singer's three boys: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

It seems that Blake loves his life as a stepfather, as he said in 2022: "Every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

He has even formed his own traditions with the boys, as they do an unconventional turkey to say the least. He told Jennifer Hudson: "We really get into the holidays. Me and the kids they all watch TikTok and all the stuff, and so they see people making these weird turkeys."

"So, like a couple of years ago we had to make a Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey...You like grind up the Cheetos and you put it on the turkey and then you make the turkey. There's really no point to it”, he said.