Travis Kelce sends Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy after raunchy resurfaced video goes viral
Travis Kelce sends Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy after raunchy resurfaced video goes viral

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end has been dating the Eras superstar since September

travis kelce on field kansas city chiefs
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Travis Kelce recently set social media ablaze with a resurfaced video that has captivated fans worldwide. 

The clip, originating from ESPN’s YouTube channel in 2017, offers a rare and candid glimpse into Travis's off-field charisma.

In the video, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, aged 34, is seen embodying confidence and charm during a day at the spa. 

The footage captures him walking into a room, in high spirits, showcasing his athletic physique. His playful gesture of running a hand down his hairy chest and toned stomach, briefly touching the gray towel wrapped around his waist, added a personal touch to the clip. 

He then flexes his biceps and casually runs his fingers through his hair while engaging with the cameraman.

This brief, seconds-long recording has since gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), amassing over 1.2 million views, 16,000 likes, and 900 retweets.

 The clip's popularity is a testament to Travis's appeal beyond the football field, resonating with a wide audience.

Fans have been quick to express their admiration and enthusiasm for the steamy clip, with comments ranging from playful to gushing. 

One fan succinctly put it, "Taylor i get it,” while another humorously admitted, “I’m not ashamed to say I bookmarked this.” 

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, also 34, has been a focal point of the public’s attention. 

The couple's romance has been blossoming, with Travis jokingly mentioning that he’s been “put on the map” thanks to his association with Taylor. 

Their relationship has been marked by mutual support and affection, as evidenced by Taylor's consistent presence at his games. Her first appearance at one of his games in September sparked further interest in their relationship.

Their bond was on full display earlier this month at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City, where they attended the Chiefs’ Christmas party. 

The event saw them indulging in public displays of affection, with photographs capturing them sharing kisses and intimate moments.

