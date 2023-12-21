The real person behind Taylor Swift’s enormous opal birthday ring and its true significance revealed

Taylor Swift, celebrated her 34th birthday in a spectacular fashion at Zero Bond in New York City, surrounded by a constellation of A-list friends like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Zoë Kravitz.

Amidst the festivities, Taylor shone in a dazzling little black dress and diamond jewels, but it was a new, enormous opal ring that became the center of attention.

Speculations swirled about whether her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gifted the stunning piece. However, Keleigh Sperry, Taylor's close friend and Miles Teller's wife, clarified the mystery on Instagram.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled," Keleigh captioned a photo of the ring in a red Cartier box, debunking the rumors pointing to the Chiefs player.

© Instagram Taylor showcases her special ring

Keleigh also shared a video of Taylor modeling the ring, affectionately noting, "Love you T." In the video, Taylor's reaction was captured: “This is unreal, Keleigh. Opal and blue topaz. Wow … This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me,” showcasing her awe and appreciation.

Despite Keleigh's creative input, the ring's design subtly nods to the relationship between Taylor and the NFL player, blending their birthstones - opal for Travis and blue topaz for Taylor.

© Instagram Taylor's enormous opal ring

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Hongiman explained the significance of wearing someone else's birthstone: “Wearing someone else's birthstone can help you feel more connected to them, whether it’s a partner, a friend, or a parent," she told HELLO!

Inbaal suggested that Taylor's choice to wear Travis's birthstone could be a way to "feel his energy close to her."

© Instagram Taylor Swift is surrounded by friends and a birthday cake at Freemans

Inbaal further elaborated on the gemstones' attributes, describing opal as "a stone of positivity, hope, and purity, and is linked to creativity and emotions."

She delved into the compatibility of Libra and Sagittarius, symbolized by the stones: “Libra is a calm and elegant sign, peaceful and balanced, and is driven by love. While Sagittarius is a chaotic and free-spirited sign, driven by their need for freedom and variety."

Sarah Rowlands from Pandora UK offerd insights into styling with birthstones, particularly opal. “Opal and tourmaline are October’s birthstones, with opal being known as the 'Queen of the Gems'," she explained to HELLO!

© Instagram Taylor with boyfriend Travis

Sarah suggests layering necklaces and stacking rings and bracelets, using birthstones to add color and excitement to autumn and winter attire.

“Stacked rings are the ultimate jewellery staple. Selecting rings in various styles and sizes can create the stacking effect that reflects individual personality, but also looks effortlessly trendy.

“Pairing your birthstone with a classic banded ring can also boost this look, combining a pop of colour with simplicity,” she added.

“The stacking trend also extends into bracelets, by combining a mixture of different textures, shapes and weights.

“This time of year is typically associated with party season and festivities, and stacking jewellery such as bracelets can provide the perfect transition from day to night. Incorporating your birthstone in this trend can also add a touch of glitz and glamour to your look for the festive season.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.