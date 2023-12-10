Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce as she celebrates a momentous week

Taylor Swift is fervently supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as she attends yet another Kansas City Chiefs game.

This visit to Arrowhead Stadium marks the pop sensation’s sixth appearance at a Chiefs game since her relationship with Travis became public knowledge.

The "Eras" tour sensation, currently on a break until February, traveled from New Jersey to Kansas City early Sunday morning.

Upon her arrival at Arrowhead, Taylor was greeted by enthusiastic fans, acknowledging their cheers as she boarded a golf cart to enter the stadium. She was seen wearing Vintage Chiefs merch, from Kansas City store West Side Storey.

The 33-year-old was later seen watching the game from Travis Kelce's suite with her cousins and Travis' mom Donna Kelce.

Taylor's presence at the games has not gone unnoticed, as she commented to TIME Magazine, recently naming her Person of the Year, about the unexpected attention she receives.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she shared, reflecting on her discomfort with being unwittingly captured on camera during the games.

"I’m just there to support Travis," she emphasized, acknowledging her uncertainty about how frequently she appears on the broadcast.

Amidst her support for Travis and the Chiefs, Taylor also makes time for her friends. She was recently spotted enjoying a dinner at Lucali in Brooklyn with a group of celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and actor Anya Taylor-Joy.

These moments of friendship are significant for Taylor, who has openly discussed her past insecurities about popularity in a 2019 essay for Elle, titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30."

Taylor and Selena, who bonded over dating the Jonas Brothers back in 2008, share a long-standing friendship.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Selena reminisced during a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK.

Meanwhile, Travis, the 34-year-old Chiefs tight end, was seen leaving the team's hotel before the game against the Bills. The Chiefs, leading the AFC West with an 8-4 record, have experienced a mixed bag of results recently, with Travis's performances cooling off slightly after a stellar game in front of Taylor against the Chargers.

