Jenny McCarthy reveals secrets to washboard abs and toned physique after posing in string bikini

Jenny McCarthy continues to amaze fans with her impressive bikini body and in her latest Instagram post she revealed her wellness secrets.

The Masked Singer judge exuded confidence and vitality in her photoshoot for Skims with Carmen Electra.

While the exact secret to her age-defying figure may not be singular, her dedication to a wholesome lifestyle is undoubtedly a significant factor.

Alongside a photo of Jenny with Carmen, looking tanned and toned in their matching bikinis and sky-high heels, she wrote: "A little BTS from our @skims photoshoot with @carmenelectra. That high heel class I took really paid off. #summervibes #bikini."

In an additional comment, Jenny added: “@crystalsflips @airsculpt plus 45 min cardio 3 x a week. Weights 3 a week."

The Scary Movie actress previously revealed that her fitness journey lies in her commitment to a balanced and nutritious diet. Emphasizing fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, she opts for clean, unprocessed foods that nourish her body while avoiding unnecessary calories and unhealthy additives.

© Getty Images Jenny McCarthy shows off her toned physique in a mini-dress

"Especially in today's age how convenient fast-food restaurants are, and how exhausted we are as mothers. It's too overwhelming that we sacrifice healthy food," Jenny told Health Fitness Revolution.

For the American star - who is married to Blue Bloods actor, Donnie Wahlberg - a healthy lifestyle also means drinking plenty of water before her workout which the model is vocal about in interviews.

© Getty IMages Jenny is married to Donnie Walberg

Another key aspect of Jenny’s bikini body is her consistent exercise routine. The Playboy cover girl can be seen flaunting her gyming routine on her social media platforms and she recently took to Instagram to appreciate AirSculpt.

She captioned her post partnering with the body contouring brand as: "Stubborn fat can seem to come out of nowhere as we get a bit older, and I was no exception to this rule. Trying to get rid of my annoying “spare tire,” I worked out a ton but with no luck!

© Getty Images Jenny credits a healthy balance diet and exercise for her fit physique

"On top of that, as I have gotten older, I felt like my hands looked so much older than I actually am." Jenny added: "Now, I’m thrilled to announce that I am partnering with @airsculpt. With their amazing patented technology, I was able to slim and tone my abs by removing that stubborn fat and guess what? I also gave my hands that youthful plump using that same fat as a filler, all while wide awake!"

Comprising a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility workouts, her regimen is diverse and engaging. She incorporates activities like jogging, cycling, swimming, and yoga, not just to stay in shape but also to relieve stress and foster overall well-being.

Interval training, a high-intensity exercise method, is one of her favorites, effectively burning calories and boosting metabolism.

Jenny values the guidance of fitness experts and personal trainers, who help customize her workouts to suit her individual needs and goals. This structured approach not only keeps her motivated but also ensures steady progress toward her desired fitness level.

© Photo: Getty Images The pair have been married since 2014

Despite her disciplined approach, the Skims model believes in moderation rather than strict deprivation. Jenny revealed in an interview with Shape that a Weight Watchers program "taught me portion control" and helped her lose roughly 60 pounds. She allows herself occasional indulgences in her favorite treats, avoiding the feeling of restriction that can lead to unhealthy habits.