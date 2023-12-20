Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal when romance really started and who made the first move

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have offered more insight than ever before into how their relationship really began.

News of the former Good Morning America hosts' relationship first became public on November 30, 2022, and while their romance was widely perceived as having stemmed from an affair, they both maintain they were each in the middle of divorce proceedings by the time they got together.

Amy had been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, and before him Tim McIntosh – with whom she shares her daughters Ava and Annaliese – until 2009. Meanwhile, T.J. had been with Marilee Fiebig since 2010, and to Amy Ferson until 2007.

During their latest episode of their newly launched podcast Amy and T.J., the two broke down the real timeline of their relationship, revealing that they first developed feelings for each other in the summer, roughly six months before their romance was made public.

When asked by a listener how and when they went from colleagues, to best friends, to a couple, T.J. said: "Look, when we knew, it was probably summer of last year… that things were – something else was evolving," before maintaining: "Obviously, we were about, we were very close, to entering divorce proceedings."

He continued: "At that point, we knew something was different," before noting that they didn't share the realization with each other initially.

© Getty Amy and T.J. were co-anchors for several years before becoming a couple

Further detailing his thought process at the time, he recalled thinking: "Lord, this has been a best friend… I don't need to screw this up by saying to her that there's something I'm feeling for her beyond the friendship."

Though he said they were reluctant to address their feelings with each other, he added: "As we proceeded through last summer, things definitely changed, and we started to have conversations."

© Instagram The couple recalled bonding while marathon training

To that, Amy said it was difficult to pinpoint exactly when things changed, though she said she felt they "started looking at each other differently" at work, recalled how much time they spent together, and not wanting that to end.

She confessed: "I remember us saying, 'Oh Fridays are a bummer,'" and explained: "Normally people are excited about Fridays," before T.J. interjected with: "Because you get to go home for the weekend, but that means we couldn't see each other until Monday."

© Getty The couple made their comeback to the spotlight with their new podcast

Amy went on: "Right, and Mondays are like 'ugh' for most people, and we were excited about Mondays," adding: "I think for me that's when it started to feel different."

© Getty Amy and T.J. at the 2023 NYC Marathon

The two also got candid about milestones like their first kiss and the first "I love you." T.J. confessed he was the one to say "I love you" first, though he argued Amy was the one to make the first move.

Still, they explained that having been friends for nine years before they were a couple, the "firsts" get a little murky, though Amy did say they declared their love for each other long before they had their first kiss.

