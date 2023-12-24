Kourtney Kardashian shares postpartum workout as she calls being a mom 'the most important job in the world'

Days after finally sharing photos of baby Rocky to the world, Kourtney Kardashian showed fans that she's juggling the full time role of motherhood with keeping herself healthy.

The Kardashian sister shared a video on her story of herself walking on the treadmill, making sure to include a thoughtfully penned message to her fans: "Doing the most important job in the world… being a mommy. Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing food."

© @kourtneykardashian Instagram Kourtney updated fans of her wellness journey

It's a struggle many mothers can also relate to, that when you first have a newborn your main priority is keeping your baby fed and well - and that can be a full time job.

She continued: "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside with my stroller", adding an important message at the end: "be kind to yourself".

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with their newborn son, Rocky

This isn't the first time Kourtney has updated fans about her wellness journey since giving birth, as she previously updated fans about her postpartum fitness journey.

She wrote: "Seven weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline," she captioned her post. Emphasizing the importance of patience and self-compassion, she added, "Taking it easy, no rush, no pressure mamas. Your body is healing. It's not a race."

Kourtney's insight into how she's handling motherhood comes just two days after the world saw photos of baby Rocky for the first time since his birth in November.

Along with her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney captured a blessed moment with their newborn, as they both donned black and cuddled up to Rocky. The Lemme entrepreneur shared a close up of Travis holding the baby, showing off his adorable little toes with a Christmas tree in the background.

She also shared a photo of her breastfeeding the newborn, as well as her husband giving him a little kiss.

Kourtney gave birth to Rocky at the beginning of November, adding a fourth child to her brood. The couple already had a large blended family between them, as Kourtney shares Penelope, Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick and the Blink-182 drummer shares Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as treating his former step daughter Atiana as one of his own.