Derek Hough inundated with support after wife Hayley Erbert's successful surgery – update

Derek Hough is relieved that his wife Hayley Erbert's health is finally turning a corner after a terrifying medical emergency.

On December 7th, the longtime Dancing with the Stars judge shared that Hayley, following a performance in Washington D.C. as part of their A Symphony of Dance tour, had been rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. She then underwent an emergency craniectomy as a result.

Almost two weeks later on Wednesday, he shared that she was undergoing a second surgery to replace a part of her skull, which has fortunately gone as planned.

WATCH: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert make predictions for the new year

In a happy update shared on his Instagram on Thursday, he posted a photo in which he is leaning on Hayley's hospital bed, and wrote: "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned."

He continued: "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery."

The professional dancer then noted: "Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

He went on: "We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you," adding: "Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

MORE: Derek Hough shares new message on wife Hayley Erbert's recovery as they await results from second surgery

MORE: Julianne Hough asks for prayers for her brother Derek's wife amid health issues

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey," he declared, maintaining: "Your support has played a crucial role in getting us here.

© Instagram The health scare occurred on December 7th

"We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

Derek concluded: "Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you. With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude."

© Getty Derek and Hayley tied the knot in August of this year

The couples' celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their relief at hearing the news, with Heidi Klum writing: "That's great news," as others followed suit with: "Sooooooo grateful!!! Sending all the love, prayers and healing energy to her," and: "We have been praying for you guys, and the doctors involved. Sending you guys so much love," as well as: "We have been praying for you guys, and the doctors involved. Sending you guys so much love."

Derek and Hayley tied the knot in August of this year; they met in 2014 and started dating three years later.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.