Nikita Kuzmin has fans saying the same thing following romantic holiday with rarely-seen girlfriend Lauren

Nikita Kuzmin might not have lifted the Glitterball with celebrity partner Layton Williams, but shortly after the final, the Ukrainian-born pro headed to Abu Dhabi with his girlfriend, Lauren Jaine.

The professional dancer shared a selection of snaps from his trip abroad, including moments of himself enjoying time in the waves in a snazzy pair of green swim trunks alongside more intimate moments he shared with his beau. In one sweet snap, Lauren gently rested her head on his shoulder as they caught some sun rays underneath the palm trees.

In another photo, Nikita caught Lauren strolling alongside the beach in a terrific pink string bikini in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.

"Last couple of days in Dubai," the dancer mused in his caption alongside a sunshine emoji, and his fans were quick to note how "well deserved" his break was, including Layton who commented: "Well deserved me thinks."

A second added: "Well deserved. You & Layton need to do a tour of all your Strictly dances. You guys were amazing," while a third said: "Have a great holiday. You deserve it after all of your hard work on Strictly."

A fourth penned: "Wow. You deserve a wonderful holiday after mesmerizing performances with Layton. Can't wait to see you perform again. And Layton too of course hopefully in a West End production," while Nikita's co-star, Lauren Oakley, compared them to an iconic movie couple as she noted: "Jack & Rose."

While it's not known exactly how long the couple have been dating, Lauren has shared several snaps of their time together on her Instagram page, with her first post dating back to the summer. Although we don't know too much about Lauren's life, it's clear from her Instagram page that she moved to London last year and is a Durham University graduate.

The couple have enjoyed several loved-up moments since they got together and earlier this month they enjoyed a romantic date night filled with bright lights and exhilarating funfair rides.

In snapshots shared to Lauren's instagram, Nikita, 25, appeared in high spirits as he joined his girlfriend for a very festive outing at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park.

Amongst the loved-up images, Lauren included a pair of sweet photos which showed the couple gazing at a fresh hot dog covered in ketchup. For the sweet excursion, Nikita eschewed his Strictly sequins and donned a smart tweed coat which he wore layered over a black sweater. For some added warmth, he finished off his outfit with a cosy black beanie.

"I wanted rides, Nikita didn't want any rides. So we went on all the rides," Lauren quipped in her caption. The budding model's post quickly garnered the attention of her followers, with one writing: "Awwww so sweet, hope you both had the best time," while another chimed in: "Nope don't do the rides lol well done for getting him on them tho lol."

