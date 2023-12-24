Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look so loved-up ahead of emotional Christmas

Dianne Buswell jetted back to Australia after the Strictly Come Dancing final in order to be with her father, who was diagnosed with cancer during the latest series of the ballroom competition.

The Australian-born pro wasn't alone as she was joined by her long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg, and ahead of Christmas Day, the pair enjoyed a secluded and romantic moment to themselves. Joe shared a gorgeous photo of the pair together on the beach, with the star relaxing on top of his beloved and captioned the snap: "Bonza."

On her own Instagram Stories, Dianne revealed that Joe had a very important role when it came to the Christmas celebrations as the YouTuber was in charge of the roast potatoes. Alongside a snap of Joe preparing the festive foodstuff she noted: "He's in charge of the roasties."

Resharing the post, the 32-year-old showed off his cheeky nature as he joked: "Showing these Aussies how we roast a potato (They're not ready yet... so hopefully I don't eat my words)."

Dianne's father is clearly not letting his diagnosis get to him, as he was seen getting fully involved in the family festivities, even donning a Spider-Man costume as he sat with his wife.

Earlier in the week, the professional ballroom star documented her day with her dad as she escorted him for a round of chemotherapy. "Round 3 proud of you dad always with a positive mind frame and smile on your face," the star penned alongside an Instagram reel.

Despite the nature of the visit both Dianne and Mark were all smiles as they headed to the hospital, with Mark giving a thumbs up whilst sitting in his chair. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in with special messages for the pair. Amy Dowden who recently completed her own series of chemotherapy replied: "Cmon Mark you got this! Love you both xxxx."

Dianne revealed the news her dad had been diagnosed with cancer on 16th November with a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram account.

The post showed Mark from his hospital bed. Alongside the image were the words: "I’m so proud of you dad first round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I'm making you so proud over here in my concert every week! The Australian nurses and drs are now very aware of strictly come dancing as my dad won’t stop talking about it. You can do this daddy xxx go mark @mark.3802 @rinabuswell."

Ahead of her tribute, Dianne revealed that her father had been unwell back in October after becoming overwhelmed with emotion during an episode of Strictly, which saw the flame-haired pro hold back tears as she thanked her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier for being her "rock".