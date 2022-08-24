Ruth Langsford reveals 'physical pain' of huge family change The Loose Women star opened up about empty nest syndrome

Ruth Langsford has admitted she suffered "empty nest syndrome" after her son Jack left home for university.

RELATED: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' Surrey home

The This Morning presenter spent days "sniffing his pillow" after the teenager moved out of the family’s £3million home, as she and husband Eamonn Holmes adjusted to everyday life without him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films inside glamorous dressing room

"I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome. The day we dropped Jack off at university, we said goodbye and, as we got around the corner, I burst into tears and Eamonn was crying too," Ruth told Woman & Home.

"It sounds dramatic but for the next three days, I felt like I'd had my womb ripped out. It was physical pain. I was sitting on his bed, sniffing his pillow, and I kept his bedroom door shut because then I could imagine he was in there."

Ruth Langsford was heartbroken when her son Jack left for university

However, one year on, Ruth said the family has adjusted to their new routine. "Now it's great. Jack seems so happy and I don't get as upset each time he comes home and then leaves again," Ruth revealed.

Ruth and Eamonn share a beautiful Surrey home, and both regularly reveal glimpses inside on social media.

STORY: This Morning fans react as Ruth Langsford returns to the show

MORE: Ruth Langsford's favourite cleaning gadget is now in the Amazon sale with 32% off

Recently, Ruth showcased her dressing room, complete with fitted wardrobes and a Hollywood-style mirror at the dressing table. Meanwhile, other highlights include a Manchester United-themed ‘man cave’ for Eamonn, and a sprawling garden where the couple enjoy relaxing and gardening.

Ruth and Eamonn have adjusted to being empty nesters

It has been a year of big changes for the couple; as well as their son Jack leaving home, their joint presenting role on This Morning also came to an end as Eamonn started a new presenting job with GB News.

Ruth returned to the show earlier this week to present alongside Rylan, who she has previously described as her "TV son", and fans were delighted about her comeback.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.