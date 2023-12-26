Kim Kardashian skips out on her family’s holiday video - and fans think they know why

When it comes to celebrating Christmas or any other holiday, no one does it better than the Kardashian-Jenners, who have lately been showing off everything from their over the top holiday decor – Kim Kardashian created her very own forest – to unique ways of wrapping presents (Rob’s style is so relatable!).

So when Kylie Jenner posted a glam video featuring herself, her sisters and momager Kris Jenner and her girls looking flawless at their Christmas Eve party, fans immediately noticed there was a major detail left out: Kim Kardashian!

WATCH: The Kardashian-Jenners share glam family Christmas video - but where's Kim?

In the clip shared to Instagram, each Kardashian-Jenner has their moment in the spotlight as one by one, Kris and her daughters lip sync to Ariana Grande’s holiday anthem 'Santa Tell Me' as they show off their party looks.

There’s Kylie in gold sequin Dolce & Gabbana, mom Kris in a glamorous halter neck gown, Kendall in a feather-trimmed LBD, Khloe in a sparkling champagne nude corset dress, and Kourtney in a faux-fur full length coat and stockings. But then the video abruptly ends leaving us all wondering, where’s Kim?

Kim famously had a feud with sister Kourtney on The Kardashians

Fans had some pretty hilarious theories as to what had happened to make Kim miss out on the fun family shoot, which was captured at the Christmas Eve party where guests included Paris Hilton and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds.

“Kim was somewhere making tik toks with [her daughter] North,” theorized one follower.

© Instagram Kim, whose holiday decor was characteristically stunning, above, was too busy hosting the family's Christmas Eve party to participate in the clip

“Kimberly was lost in her forest,” said another with a tongue in cheek joke about Kim’s jaw-dropping Christmas decorations.

“She's still looking for her diamond earring,” speculated another fan, referencing the iconic moment Kim cried when she lost her $75,000 earring in the ocean on a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“That's why Kourtney is all smiles...Kim ain't in the video,” joked a commenter who has clearly been keeping up with the sisters' infamous feuds.



In the end though, it looks like Kim simply was focused on keeping the party on track and was too busy to participate. “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss,” she joked in the comments.

© Darren Gerrish “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss,” Kim told Kylie in response to the family clip

“We couldn’t find Kimberly,” explained Kris.

It's no wonder Kim had her hands full - the spectacular bash featured everything from a life-sized gingerbread house to fake snow outside so guest could sled and enjoy a true California winter wonderland.