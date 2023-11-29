Kim Kardashian's most surprising multi-million business venture you may not know about

Kim Kardashian is part of one of America's most famous families, and has a jaw-dropping estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

The Kardashians star has made her fortune through a variety of clever business endeavours alongside starring in her family's long-running reality show, and there have been some surprising ways she's added to her ever-growing net worth too.

Did you know that Kim even launched her own private equity firm back in 2022? The Skims founder co-founded SKKY Partners with experienced disruptive brand investor, Jay Sammons, and most recently announced its first investment - Truff, a brand that create truffle-infused sauces that sell for around $20 a bottle.

Kim said of the first investment via a press release: "Truff is exactly the kind of business that embodies what we were looking for when we founded SKKY — a next-generation brand with a deep, authentic connection with consumers and the potential for ongoing growth. We’re proud to be kicking off the SKKY portfolio with this investment."

Providing an insight into Kim's impressive business empire, Nick Drew, founder of e-commerce platform Wethrift, said of the star's move to the investment industry: "This certainty may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the infamous Kardashian family, but it was certainly a smart business move from Kim," he said.

Kim Kardashian has many business ventures

Nick added: "Kim has proved herself to be a savvy businesswoman, garnering plenty of skills and business acumen over the years of developing her extensive brand portfolio.

SKYY Partners is aiming to raise $1 billion to invest in consumer-focused businesses and brands."

Along with her investment company, Kim has gained her millions through her app, Hollywood, that launched in 2014, and reportedly earnt over $100 million in its first five quarters.

The Kardashian star is incredibly talented

Nick said of Kim's smart decision: "The app was a huge success, with Kim successfully tapping into the huge internist in her celebrity status and lifestyle, enabling people to curate their own Hollywood character in the Sims-esque game. In fact, the app became so popular so fast, that it rapidly ascended to become one of the top games on the IOS App Store, earning $1.6 million dollars just one week after being released."

Other more well-known business ventures from Kim have included her multi-million dollar Skims empire, and her SKKN BY KIM skincare brand.

Kim and her family shot to fame in their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

On top of all this, Kim is also finding time to study law and is raising four young children. The doting mom shares North, ten, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.

While she's quite protective of her children's privacy, despite her family's global fame, Kim occasionally shares details about her family life on social media and in interviews, and now that her firstborn, North, is older, the little girl is appearing more and more in the public eye, while out with her famous mom.

North recently made her cover star debut too, on the front of I-D magazine for their new wave issue. In the interview, North was asked a number of questions, from her career plans to whether she liked having her photo taken or not.

The reality star with her mom Kris Jenner and daughter North West

In response to the latter, she said: “Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi."

She also revealed that she enjoyed singing, telling the publication: "Performing is my favorite," and when asked whether it runs in her family, she said: "Sometimes, mostly from me though. And then a little bit of my dad."

