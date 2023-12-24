Catherine Zeta-Jones gives a sneak peek inside Christmas vacation with Michael Douglas and family

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked perfectly loved up with husband Michael Douglas, as she revealed that the family were spending the holidays in India.

The Chicago actress shared snaps from her holiday, including one of herself with the Gordon Gecko actor. The stars donned hats and sunglasses, perfectly prepared for the heat. She captioned the photo: "Christmas Eve… in India. Chicken Tikka Masala and this guy.." referring to her husband of 23 years.

© @catherinezetajones Instagram Catherine and Michael looking loved up

Catherine revealed that she was doing some "last minute shopping" in another photo, which saw a beautiful blanket strewn over a fence as a woman passed by with a bag.

© @catherinezetajones Instagram Even Catherine Zeta-Jones has to do a bit of last minute shopping

In the next photo, Catherine revealed that that the family had paid a visit to a temple, as she took a photo of Michael, Dylan and Carys at the "top of the temple".

© @catherinezetajones Instagram Catherine's snap of Michael and the kids

It seems that Catherine and Michael have loved their trip to India, where they have been for the past month as Michael was recognised at the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the Goa Film Festival.

Joined by Carys and Dylan, it seems that the family are having a fabulous time away. Carys revealed that she's reading Kahil Gibran's The Prophet ahead of the holidays.

The couple have become empty nesters in recent years, as Carys, 20, and Dylan, 23, are taking the world by storm. Dylan, now graduated from Brown University, has followed in his parent's footsteps to become an aspiring actor. Carys, like her brother, also goes to Brown University and has made it clear that she's also interested in becoming an entertainer.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta Jones shares rare glimpse into her family life

Catherine and Michael, it seems, have had their hesitancies about their kids becoming actors. But seeing the passion that's been passed through the family, they have gone onto embrace Carys and Dylan's ambitions.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine said during a past interview on the Today show.

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

"But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say", she added.