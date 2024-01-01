Mariah Carey shares rare video with twins during NYE celebrations following split

Mariah Carey gave fans a rare glimpse into her New Years festivities, featuring twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The Queen of Christmas, best known for her hit single 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', took to Instagram to share a montage of her celebrations as she saw out 2023.

The first scene saw her dipping into her hot tub, dressed in a long, sparkling red dress that hugged her figure. Mariah started swimming through the warm, steamy looking water with a big grin on her face, careful not to get her pearl necklace wet.

Mariah was also spotted with her 12 year old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in a sleigh as snow began to fall around the family. She shares the twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who seemed to spend Christmas with Bre Tiesi, mother of one of his other 12 children.

© @mariahcarey Instagram Mariah spent Christmas with her twins and dogs

It seems that the 'Fantasy' singer even had a visit from Santa Claus, as she donned bright white fur over her red dress and took a photo with the festive figure and some reindeer.

In a brief glimpse of the family opening presents, Mariah received a little black puffer jacket for one of her Jack Russell Terriers. She walked the little dog round the room in the jacket in an adorable moment.

© @mariahcarey Instagram Mariah is arguably the Queen of Christmas

It seems that the 'All I Want For Christmas' singer managed to have an ultra-festive season despite her recent breakup with Bryan Tanaka over the festive period, after seven years together. Bryan served as the popstar's backup dancer and creative director, as well as her boyfriend.

© Gotham Mariah with Bryan

Yet the dancer, 40 took to Instagram on December 27th to share the news with fans of his breakup with the 54 year old. He wrote:

"Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," Bryan explained.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Despite their breakup during the festive season, Mariah was able to prove that it didn't dampen her spirits as she spent time with her twins and dogs over the Christmas break.