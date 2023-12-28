Mariah Carey debuts glamorous hair transformation in Aspen following Bryan Tanaka split

Mariah Carey is thriving, days after her split from Bryan Tanaka was confirmed. The songstress – who recently wrapped her Christmas tour in New York – is spending the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, with her children, Moroccan and Monroe.

© Getty Mariah Carey was spotted enjoying a shopping spree in Aspen

An annual trip for the family, Mariah, 54, is typically joined by professional dancer Bryan, however, this month the 40-year-old announced that their relationship had ended after seven years.

Nonetheless, Mariah appeared to be in good spirits on Wednesday, as she enjoyed a shopping spree with her entourage. Wrapping up warm, the famed chanteuse sported a velour bodycon jumpsuit and a navy body warmer for the outing.

© Getty The singer was joined by an entourage

Putting an ultra-luxe spin on her ski wear, Mariah accessorized with a statement diamond necklace, tinted sunglasses and legwarmers. Rocking her iconic curls, the mom-of-two opted for fresh and dewy makeup; emphasizing her complexion with honey-hued blush and a pale pink lip gloss.

While Mariah has yet to comment on her recent breakup, Bryan's latest remarks suggest that they've remained on good terms.

Taking to Instagram this week, he wrote: "Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Expressing his admiration and love for Mariah and her "incredible" children, Bryan added: "During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect.

"The outpouring of support from friends and fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. "I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

© Getty Bryan and Mariah began dating in 2016

Mariah and Bryan's relationship first began in 2016 when he signed on as a backing dancer to her Adventures Of Mimi tour.

Mariah, who was previously married to entertainer Nick Cannon, with whom she shares her twins, had a brief engagement with Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016 before beginning her relationship with Bryan. Despite a short split in 2017, the couple had been together until the recent rumors of their breakup, which surfaced in December.