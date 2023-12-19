Beyoncé announces major news as she declares her latest era is 'not over' – fans react

Beyoncé isn't done with her takeover of the world just yet, as the singer announced big news for fans of her dominant Renaissance era.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram with a video parodying a breaking news segment from "KNTY News," and started off by saying: "Okay, okay, y'all didn't have to break my website."

She then dropped the bomb by adding: "But I told y'all, the Renaissance is not over," before listing out countries like Brazil, Italy, Thailand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Andorra, Romania, and many more.

It turns out that after the acclaim it has received with its English-speaking nation release, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is going global, and will be released in cinemas worldwide.

"The Renaissance continues across the globe in a theater near you," she declared, with tickets immediately available for sale for the concert film, which has already grossed nearly $40 million at the global box office.

Fans were instantly sent into a frenzy, leaving responses like: "I love how personal this feels, she trollin' us," and: "Oh I thought I was about to buy an international ticket and pull up with my metallic on somewhere," plus: "BABY I JUST WOKE UP THE WHOLE DAMN HOUSE!!! IF BEYONCÉ IS WOKE THEN WE ALL WOKE!!!!! GET THE HELL UP! EVERYBODY..... EVERYBODY."

The film was described, in an official synopsis: "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

"It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

It continues: "Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

© Getty Images Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance concert film to the world stage

Over 100 countries have already been revealed to host screenings of the well-received film, with even more to be added very soon. As opposed to the other big concert film of the year, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which is a filmed version of one of the singer's shows in California, the Renaissance film serves as more of a documentary.

It takes fans and viewers inside the process of creating the tour, from conception and choreography to private moments with family, with husband Jay-Z and her kids Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir also making appearances.

© Getty Images The acclaimed concert film features several celebrity cameos as well

In fact, the film also features a recollection of the "Break My Soul" singer's early conversations with 11-year-old Blue about her wanting to become a dancer on her tour.

An initially reticent Beyoncé remembered: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," and was even more hesitant once she saw the criticism Blue received from attendees after her first performances.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy was named an official dancer on the tour as well

However, the young performer used it as fuel to keep on improving her craft, continuing to practice her routine and perfect her moves, eventually being credited as an official member of the troupe.

