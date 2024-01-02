Kim Kardashian's son Saint runs out of family photoshoot in unseen video

Kim Kardashian recently shared some picture perfect photos from her family's Christmas Eve party, featuring herself and her four children, North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

However, in a new video posted by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, it appears that her oldest son ran out of the photoshoot at one point - and for the sweetest reason!

Khloe shared footage of herself and her two young children, True, five, and Tatum, one, arriving at Kim's family's home for the party, only to be greeted by an enthusiastic Saint - watch below.

In the background of the clip, Kim and the rest of her children can be seen having their photo taken, then waiting for the little boy to run back to continue with the pictures.

Saint's happy reaction to seeing his baby cousin was the very reason Khloe posted the footage on Instagram.

She proudly wrote: "The way they love him," alongside the clip, which received a mass of comments including: "I love how close your family are," and "The bond you all have is so special!"

The legendary Christmas Eve parties hosted by the Kardashian family have been going for decades and this year was bigger and better than ever.

Along with the family themselves, other guests included Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky, and even Blue Ivy, who was spotted in the background of a video posted by a guest on TikTok.

Blue's grandmother, Tina Knowles, has a close friendship with Kris Jenner, and several members of the Kardashian family went out to watch Beyoncé on stage in the summer when her Renaissance show came to Los Angeles.

Kim and her children have since left their home in Calabasas to go skiing in Utah for the start of the new year.

The Skims founder shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Never far from his children's thoughts, the rapper's famous 2016 Met Gala jacket was worn by his oldest daughter North at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

The ten-year-old honored her father by choosing to wear the fashion-forward item on the night, with Kim taking to Instagram to share the story with her followers.

She wrote: "You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket," and added: "Ifykyk."

Kanye and North are particularly close, with the pair both sharing the same love for performing. North recently performed on stage with her dad while in Miami at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' listening party, where the little girl made her rapping debut.

She rapped to the crowd: "I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year/ It's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/ Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy, just-just bless me."

Her song was also played at the Kardashian's Christmas Eve party, with footage of both North and Khloe dancing to it shared online.

