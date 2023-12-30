Julianne Moore shares rare insight into Christmas with lookalike daughter ahead of busy 2024

Julliane Moore is gearing up for a very busy 2024 so it's no wonder that she enjoyed the holiday season by spending time with her beloved family.

The actress, who is garnering awards acclaim for her work in the Netflix drama May December, shared a carousel of pictures taken of Julianne with her lookalike daughter Liv, her son Caleb and her son's girlfriend with the group enjoying a wintery walk and a game of Trivial Pursuit.

© Instagram Julianne Moore and daughter Liv take a selfie

"Christmas 2023. Sending love and light to you all," Julianne captioned the post which was liked by friends, family and fans.

"Happy Holidays beautiful family!!!" commented Ali Wentworth, with Helena Christensen writing: "Merry Christmas to you all," and Liv sharing her love with a series of heart emojis.

© Instagram Julianne gives her daughter Liv a hug as they wear matching PJs

Julianne welcomed Liv in 2002 with husband Bart Freundlich; they are also parents to 26-year-old son, Caleb. Julianne and Bart tied the knot in August 2003 during an intimate, 36-guest wedding ceremony in their New York City home.

Caleb, who has a Master’s in Music from New York University, is a singer and music composer, while Liv is a student at Northwestern University.

© Instagram Julianne Moore's children play a game of trivial pursuit

Earlier in December Julianne spoke of her ability to raise a family and continue her creative career, admitting it was always her "intention" to do both.

"I didn't know that it was going to be possible because it's kind of a longshot, right?" she told Forbes, adding: "It's hard to have a creative career, but I also knew that I wasn't willing to sacrifice having a family for that. That thing that we all hope for – being able to combine work and family, I'm managing to achieve it, so I really value all of it."

Watch first trailer for Mary & George

2024 will be a busy one for Julianne as she will kick off the year with awards season. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her work in May December alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, as well as at the 2024 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

She will also be promoting the new Starz drama Mary & George, in which she will star as the scheming Mary Villiers, who manufactured a relationship between her son, George, and King James VI of Scotland and I of England, to gain power and prestige in 16th century England.

© Starz Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine star as Mary & George Villiers

Based on a true story, the young George – played by Red, White and Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine – used his charisma and beauty, encouraged by his mother, to climb his way up the ladder into British royalty, changing the mother and son's lives forever as he became a trusted advisor to King James, and later King Charles 1.

"Mary & George is an audacious historical psychodrama about a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of its King," the synopsis reads.

Julianne, Nicholas and Spooks actress Nicola Walker are joined by The Wonder’s Niamh Algar, Slow Horses star Sean Gilder, SAS: Rogue Heroes actor Jacob McCarthy and The Nest’s Mirren Mack.

It is also thought her new Apple TV+ film Echo Valley, with Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson will also hit screens during the coming 12 months.