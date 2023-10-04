Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Geri Halliwell-Horner puts sky-high legs on display during rare TV appearance

The former Spice Girl is married to F1 president, Christian Horner…

Geri Horner at the BAFTA Film Awards
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyContent Writer
Geri Haliwell-Horner knows how to cause a stir with her fashion choices and her latest ensemble on Wednesday didn't disappoint. 

The former Spice Girl, 51, was a vision as she stepped out for a rare TV appearance on hit US talk show, Jimmy Fallon. Geri put her sky-high legs on full display, wearing a figure-flattering white mini-dress for the exciting moment, which she matched with a pair of daring pointed-toe heels.

Geri Halliwell-Horner talking to Jimmy Fallon on his show © NBC
Geri and Jimmy appeared to discuss the pop star's new book

Captioning two photos from the evening, she penned: "So much fun on @fallontonight! Thanks for having me @jimmyfallon — such a pleasure to meet you (and @questlove and @tarajiphenson!) Tune in TONIGHT," alongside a white love heart emoji. 

The dazzling ivory ensemble featured a pussy-bow detail around the star's neck and was embellished with round buttons in the same pure-white hue.

Geri Halliwell-Horner smiling on the Jimmy Fallon show © NBC
Geri looked so fabulous

As for her hair, the popstar swept her iconic fiery red tresses back into an elegant soft ponytail which was perfectly accentuated with a chic black bow. The tousled style was the perfect choice for her appearance,  with two front sections of her left out to frame her camera-ready face.

Geri's flawless makeup look was comprised of her usual go-tos; fluttery mascara, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

Geri Halliwell in a white dress leaning in to kiss Christian Horner in front of a flower arch© Getty
Geri is married to F1 president Christian Horner

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to share their messages for the star. "You are stunningly beautiful. I purchased your audiobook today. Texas loves you!" One fan penned. A second added: "Wow Geri, you're amazing!" Meanwhile, a third replied: "My favourite Spice Girl," alongside a slew of red love heart emojis. 

In the photo, host Jimmy was holding a copy of Geri's latest book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, which came out this week. 

In a recent interview with Scary Mommy magazine, Geri opened up about how the story was inspired by her own life experiences.

The publication stated: "Pieces of Halliwell-Horner’s life are woven into Rosie Frost. The abrupt passing of her father in 1993 informed Rosie's own struggles with grief. 'I didn’t realize it until after I wrote it,' she says. 'I went,'Oh my God, you’ve written what you experienced. 

geri horner birthday kids© Photo: Instagram
Geri raises children Bluebell, 17, Monty, six, and nine-year-old stepdaughter Olivia with F1 boss Christian

"'And just as Rosie is bullied by some of her blueblood classmates for being a scholarship kid, Halliwell-Horner for a time attended a privileged grammar school where even teachers reminded her that she was lucky to be there.'"

Geri also explained in the interview: "When I was a little girl, I felt quite on the outside of things, I remember not having money".

The magazine added: "The books of C. S. Lewis transported her to other worlds when her parents couldn’t afford vacations; the public romance of Princess Diana and Prince Charles made her believe that fairy tales could come true."

