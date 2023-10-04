Geri Halliwell-Horner puts sky-high legs on display during rare TV appearance

Geri Haliwell-Horner knows how to cause a stir with her fashion choices and her latest ensemble on Wednesday didn't disappoint.

The former Spice Girl, 51, was a vision as she stepped out for a rare TV appearance on hit US talk show, Jimmy Fallon. Geri put her sky-high legs on full display, wearing a figure-flattering white mini-dress for the exciting moment, which she matched with a pair of daring pointed-toe heels.

© NBC Geri and Jimmy appeared to discuss the pop star's new book

Captioning two photos from the evening, she penned: "So much fun on @fallontonight! Thanks for having me @jimmyfallon — such a pleasure to meet you (and @questlove and @tarajiphenson!) Tune in TONIGHT," alongside a white love heart emoji.

The dazzling ivory ensemble featured a pussy-bow detail around the star's neck and was embellished with round buttons in the same pure-white hue.

© NBC Geri looked so fabulous

As for her hair, the popstar swept her iconic fiery red tresses back into an elegant soft ponytail which was perfectly accentuated with a chic black bow. The tousled style was the perfect choice for her appearance, with two front sections of her left out to frame her camera-ready face.

Geri's flawless makeup look was comprised of her usual go-tos; fluttery mascara, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

© Getty Geri is married to F1 president Christian Horner

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to share their messages for the star. "You are stunningly beautiful. I purchased your audiobook today. Texas loves you!" One fan penned. A second added: "Wow Geri, you're amazing!" Meanwhile, a third replied: "My favourite Spice Girl," alongside a slew of red love heart emojis.

In the photo, host Jimmy was holding a copy of Geri's latest book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, which came out this week.

In a recent interview with Scary Mommy magazine, Geri opened up about how the story was inspired by her own life experiences.

The publication stated: "Pieces of Halliwell-Horner’s life are woven into Rosie Frost. The abrupt passing of her father in 1993 informed Rosie's own struggles with grief. 'I didn’t realize it until after I wrote it,' she says. 'I went,'Oh my God, you’ve written what you experienced.

© Photo: Instagram Geri raises children Bluebell, 17, Monty, six, and nine-year-old stepdaughter Olivia with F1 boss Christian

"'And just as Rosie is bullied by some of her blueblood classmates for being a scholarship kid, Halliwell-Horner for a time attended a privileged grammar school where even teachers reminded her that she was lucky to be there.'"

Geri also explained in the interview: "When I was a little girl, I felt quite on the outside of things, I remember not having money".

The magazine added: "The books of C. S. Lewis transported her to other worlds when her parents couldn’t afford vacations; the public romance of Princess Diana and Prince Charles made her believe that fairy tales could come true."