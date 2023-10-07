Geri Halliwell-Horner works up a sweat in tiny shorts and waist-cinching vest

Geri Halliwell-Horner has been dazzling fans with her elevated fashion portfolio but her latest look saw her swap her high-glam ensembles for a figure-flattering sports set.
On Friday, the former Spice Girl was spotted working up a sweat as she took part in a gruelling boxing workout. For the occasion, the flame-haired pop star donned a pair of grey shorts and a waist-cinching white vest top.
Captioning the video of her showing off her moves on her trainer, who was holding a punching bag, she wrote: "It’s time to find your power… A Falcon Queen rule - Never give up! @rosiefrostfalconqueen."
Geri swept her auburn tresses into an elegant ponytail - the perfect hairstyle for her sporty exploit. Fans were very impressed with Geri's post, and how toned the fiery-haired singer looked. "Damn! Giving us tickets to the gun show!" one fan penned. A second added: "Get it girl, you on fire," alongside a number of flame emojis.
A third replied writing: "That is girl power," alongside a strong arm emoji. Meanwhile, a fourth person, she wrote: "Yessss @gerihalliwellhorner Bring us Ginger Spice back."
The star has just returned from the US where she has been promoting her latest book, Rosie Frost and The Falcon Queen.
Eager followers were graced with a slew of outfits from her trip across the Atlantic but one of the stand-out looks has to be when she stepped out on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night in a fabulous white mini dress.
The ivory piece featured a pussy-bow detail around the star's neck and was embellished with round buttons in the same dazzling white colour palette.
Her impeccably toned legs were on full display for the rare TV appearance and were further accentuated with a pair of pointed-toe white stilettos.
"So much fun on @fallontonight! Thanks for having me @jimmyfallon — such a pleasure to meet you (and @questlove and @tarajiphenson!) Tune in TONIGHT," alongside a white love heart emoji.
As for her hair and makeup, Geri wore her tresses in a fabulous tousled ponytail to which she added a black bow. Her immaculate makeup look was also comprised of fluttery mascara, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.
"You are stunningly beautiful. I purchased your audiobook today. Texas loves you!" One fan penned. A second added: "Wow Geri, you're amazing!" Meanwhile, a third replied: "My favourite Spice Girl," alongside a slew of red love heart emojis.