Geri Halliwell-Horner works up a sweat in tiny shorts and waist-cinching vest

Geri Halliwell-Horner has been dazzling fans with her elevated fashion portfolio but her latest look saw her swap her high-glam ensembles for a figure-flattering sports set.

On Friday, the former Spice Girl was spotted working up a sweat as she took part in a gruelling boxing workout. For the occasion, the flame-haired pop star donned a pair of grey shorts and a waist-cinching white vest top.

Captioning the video of her showing off her moves on her trainer, who was holding a punching bag, she wrote: "It’s time to find your power… A Falcon Queen rule - Never give up! @rosiefrostfalconqueen."

Geri swept her auburn tresses into an elegant ponytail - the perfect hairstyle for her sporty exploit. Fans were very impressed with Geri's post, and how toned the fiery-haired singer looked. "Damn! Giving us tickets to the gun show!" one fan penned. A second added: "Get it girl, you on fire," alongside a number of flame emojis.

© NBC Geri looked fabulous as she headed across the Atlantic

A third replied writing: "That is girl power," alongside a strong arm emoji. Meanwhile, a fourth person, she wrote: "Yessss @gerihalliwellhorner Bring us Ginger Spice back."

The star has just returned from the US where she has been promoting her latest book, Rosie Frost and The Falcon Queen.

© NBC Geri showed off her fabulous legs in a stunning mini dress

Eager followers were graced with a slew of outfits from her trip across the Atlantic but one of the stand-out looks has to be when she stepped out on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night in a fabulous white mini dress.

The ivory piece featured a pussy-bow detail around the star's neck and was embellished with round buttons in the same dazzling white colour palette.

© Instagram Geri has been promoting her new book

Her impeccably toned legs were on full display for the rare TV appearance and were further accentuated with a pair of pointed-toe white stilettos.

"So much fun on @fallontonight! Thanks for having me @jimmyfallon — such a pleasure to meet you (and @questlove and @tarajiphenson!) Tune in TONIGHT," alongside a white love heart emoji.

As for her hair and makeup, Geri wore her tresses in a fabulous tousled ponytail to which she added a black bow. Her immaculate makeup look was also comprised of fluttery mascara, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

"You are stunningly beautiful. I purchased your audiobook today. Texas loves you!" One fan penned. A second added: "Wow Geri, you're amazing!" Meanwhile, a third replied: "My favourite Spice Girl," alongside a slew of red love heart emojis.