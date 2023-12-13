Jane Seymour, 72, showcases ageless beauty in little black dress and signature bangs that 'flatter her face'

Jane Seymour hit the red carpet not once but twice this week, rocking a little black dress and showing off her ageless and graceful beauty.

On Monday December 11 Jane, 72, attended the annual American Ballet Theatre's Holiday Benefit at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, where she rocked a figure-hugging black mini dress covered in sequins and with a lace hem and structured shoulders.

The following evening it was time for a flapper-inspired moment in a blazer dress with a fringe hem at the Maestro premierem paired with polka dot sheer tights and classic black pumps.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jane looked gorgeous at the premiere of Maestro

For both looks she kept her brunette locks loose for both evenings, with her signature bangs blow dried to perfection. Her hair stylist Pauil Norton has been working with Jane for years, and he tells HELLO! that the Dr Quinn actress is a "delight" and always "up for pulling off a fun new look which In my opinion is why she stays so youthful".

And the reason she keeps her signature full bang is because, according to Paul. it "flatters her face and highlights her stunning eye shape so well".

© Variety Jane wore another minidress at the American Ballet Theatre's Holiday Benefit

"Jane is always very trusting when it comes to her hair even though she is quite inquisitive with each step during styling," he says. "One of my favorite looks we’ve created together was for her to attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party where we added dramatic length to her hair using the actual hair pieces from the show Dr. Quinn.

"It was such a treat for me to use the iconic hair and paired with one of my favorite lines, Unite hair, and hot tools we created a sexy Valley of the Dolls-inspired look."

© David Livingston Jane's bangs 'flatter her face,' says Paul

As for Jane's workout methods as she hits her mid-70s, she told HELLO! earlier in the year that she is "not one of those obsessive exercise people".

"I used to be a dancer so my body remembers its muscle tone, it comes back pretty quickly if I do some stretches and some of the basic bar moves that I used to do when I was a ballet dancer."

© Tommaso Boddi Jane told HELLO! she is 'not obsessive about exercise'

As for her diet, the James Bond siren enjoys a Mediterranean diet and fasting to maintain her toned physique.

"I do intermittent fasting, unless I have to work very early in the morning on a film and I feel I need the extra energy. I generally give my body 16 hours minimum to recoup. I think it works brilliantly. I've seen it work for me but I'm not religious about it. If I'm going out for a glorious dinner, everything gets thrown out the window," she said.

© Daniele Venturelli Jane's 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is one of Paul's favorites

Jane has also moved into producing, and is currently working on an adaptation of The Truth About Horses, a debut novel by her friend, Christy Cashman.

"We're at reasonably early stages now, the people I've spoken to about it to see if they have interest have given nothing but positive reactions. I have so many amazing people who are really interested in making this what it deserves to be," she said of the early process.

"I don't think it's just a men's novel or a women's novel, I've seen grown men crying over it," she added. "I've just got one of those feelings about this one and I have to be part of it."