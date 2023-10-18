Coleen Nolan thrills fans as she shares incredible reason for celebration with sisters

Coleen Nolan recently shared a very rare photo with all of her sisters, prompting her social media followers to respond with their appreciation.

She had even more insight into her background on Wednesday, when she revealed a huge cause for celebration in a video featuring her sisters.

The star took to Instagram to reveal that the Nolan family had been honoured with a special memorial in her Blackpool hometown, as you can see in the clip below…

Coleen captioned the post: "Massive thank you to all our friends and family. Truly overwhelmed. Be sure to head to The Cliff's hotel when you’re in Blackpool to take a pic! [Blowing kiss emoji]."

Her followers rushed to compliment her, with one writing: "Fabulous, so happy for you all, about time!" Others agreed, chiming in: "It's so amazing and so well deserved," and "A great tribute to you all," and: "It is so deserved and you absolutely should be proud [clapping emojis]".

Coleen recently shared how happy she is in her home life after reuniting with her partner, Michael Jones. The presenter and singer went on to reveal that the pair are hoping to move in together, most likely early next year.

It won't just be the two of them, however, as Coleen made clear in an interview with Lancs Live. The star, who now lives in Cheshire, shared with the publication that she'd like to have more land so that she can expand her menagerie.

Coleen said: "I'm hoping to move soon and get more land so I can get another horse because you can't have a horse on its own." The Loose Women panellist went on: "And yeah, knowing me, I see things on Instagram, I saw a pig the other day."

She currently shares her farmhouse with five dogs and three cats, and also owns three goats and a horse. In a recent interview with Bella magazine, Coleen gave more details about her plans to move in with Michael.

She said: "We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara's going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January. "I don't know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we'll probably move in then."

The star opened up about her romantic history earlier in the interview, where she revealed for the first time that she and Michael had reunited alongside a candid admission about why the couple had split up more than once.

The mum-of-three said: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with. He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit.

"I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me. "Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that."